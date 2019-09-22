Human rights diminished
Chip, chip, chip away. Do you notice the chipping away of the human rights of migrants and the reduction in the total number of refugees by the present administration? Day after day, it creates an even more cruel way to block asylum-seekers, the latest being the denial of refuge for Bahamians fleeing the ravages of Hurricane Dorian and people living here, sometimes for years, who require advanced medical care.
This, of course, includes children being sent back to their countries of origin where there is limited access to medical care, a certain death sentence for some.
Not only are we denying non-Americans access to our country, we lose the richness of inclusion of foreign people with all their talent, culture, ideas and contributions.
There is a rumor that the present administration will cut the number of refugees from 30,000 to zero in the coming year. In the meantime, there are more than 61 million refugees worldwide. And Turkey alone has been host to more than 3 million refugees from Syria.
Certainly, we can do more and share our compassion with others on this Earth.
All will benefit.
Nancy Street
Cheney
Building memories
How are memories formed? Memory experts recognize three distinct and sequenced stages of memory formation. These are called sensory, short-term and long-term memories.
Sensory memory lasts for only a second or so. As visual, hearing and touch information is processed, it is perceived and most is lost. Only important information is sent on to short-term memory.
So, during the Fourth of July, you see a sparkler being waved in a circle and then look away. A bright circle after-image will quickly fade. It is unlikely that this information will be passed on to short-term memory unless simultaneously your interest is high or an intense emotional level is present. If a large explosion occurs (fear), someone insults you (anger), perhaps you receive an unexpected celebratory kiss (happiness), then this information may be further processed. Sensory memory is a strict gatekeeper; otherwise we would be over loaded with trivial memories.
Short-term memory lasts for 10-20 seconds and, again, a decision is made about whether the information is important. If it is important, it is passed on to long-term memory and stored for perhaps the rest of your life.
There is good evidence that these memories are kept in areas of the brain’s neocortex specific to the sensory system involved. Alzheimer’s disease patients have difficulty remembering recent events, while older memories are preserved.
This suggests that recent memories are not as well stored as older ones or perhaps not as easily retrieved. These issues are being investigated with Alzheimer’s patients.
Jay Wright
Asotin
Execute, don’t coddle
When you murder someone, this business of serving 10 or 20 years (or less) in prison just doesn’t work.
If you murder somebody (and you are 100 percent guilty), the death sentence should be imposed within two months. All it would take is one bullet. It’s cheap and fast — no suffering.
Then, throw them in the landfill with the rest of the garbage.
It does no good to put them in jail or prison. All we do is feed and clothe them, not to mention the “free” boarding.
Wake up, judges.
That brings to mind the Mark Lankford case. What a crock.
Stop wasting money on this murderer. It is us, the taxpayers, who are suffering, not the criminals.
It’s time you did your jobs, judges. If any of you can’t “uphold the law,” get somebody who can. Anybody.
Go back to capital punishment and hard labor. Get the inmates who are in the Nez Perce and Asotin county jails and put them to work. Have them clean the sides of the roads, wash and detail cop cars, scrub the outside of the gross courthouse.
Anything. Just put them to work to pay us taxpayers back.
No more freebies.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Ask legislators why
Regarding Medicaid expansion, which was voted in by 61 percent of Idaho voters: The Idaho legislators refuse to implement it as intended. They continue mucking it up with unnecessary sideboards that cost more money.
This bill will save taxpayers’ money, save rural hospitals and, most importantly, lives.
The legislators receive taxpayer-subsidized health care but refuse to extend a helping hand to the working poor and handicapped. Does this not piss you off? Contact legislators and ask why.
For fact’s sake read the opinion “Robbing Peter and Paul to punish the poor” in the Sept. 19 Lewiston Tribune.
Dee Pomponio
Orofino