Questions about Gallina
After seeing several articles on the alleged abuse of power and sexual harassment by Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina, I decided to write.
It is a stunning example of the corruption and fundamental flaws of the justice system within the valley.
And it raises questions.
Did this judge, who stands accused of forcing himself on courtroom staff, act in a similar way toward attorneys and investigators who were seeking motions in order to prove a defendant’s innocence?
It makes you wonder that if a defendant had an attorney who was a pretty woman, the judge would deny or uphold many arguments based on how sexually demented he was that day and how pretty your attorney was.
Let’s be clear: In my opinion, the police will attempt to cover up this judge’s actions rather than notify many of the potentially affected defendants or overturn the many seriously flawed cases that arise as a result of this judge’s behavior. That is because the government does not want to deal with the financial burden and lawsuits that could be pursued in this matter.
They are essentially choosing finances over justice.
Did Gallina tear apart defendants and their families while victimizing female attorneys without regard to innocence or guilt, all in the name of justice?
Apollo Warnock
Clarkston
Defends column
Regarding James Peek’s Sept. 3 criticism of my Aug. 18th commentary: It could be said Will Graves and Steve McLaughlin are “more writers than scientists.” Graves deserves more credit than Peek gives him. He is, as Peek knows, also the co-author, with Ted Lyons, of the highly-regarded, “The Real Wolf: The Science, Politics, and Economics of Coexisting with Wolves in Modern Times.”
From its back cover: “Each chapter ... is meticulously researched and written by authors, biologists, geneticists, outdoor enthusiasts, and wildlife experts who have spent years studying wolves and wolf behavior. Every section describes a unique aspect of the wolf in the United States. “The Real Wolf” does not call for the eradication of wolves, but ... advocates ... species management that would allow wolves, game animals, and farmers to coexist ... in a way that is environmentally sustainable. Contributors to this groundbreaking book include Dr. Valerius Geist, foremost big game expert, Mathew Cronin, environmental researcher/geneticist, and Rob Arnaud, president, Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.”
Thomas Remington, author of “Wolf: What’s to Misunderstand?” writes, “... The truth concerning wolves can be found in ‘The Real Wolf,’ ... destined to become the encyclopedia of wolf facts, loaded with resources from … the most renowned scientists, researchers, investigators, and historians the world has to offer.”
Peek is among several biologists referenced by name in “The Real Wolf” as “... emotionally involved with wolves (who) do not want to see wolves managed.” This may be Peek’s motivation for criticizing Graves. ...
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Losing our way
What ails America today? It’s really quite simple. We have eliminated our commonality. Historically, most believed in Judeo-Christian values that God communicated through the Bible to define right and wrong, and that we would all be accountable to him on judgment day, that God loves us and has a purpose for our lives.
The Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule were our guiding principles.
In school, we were shown our nation’s highlight reel. We were taught that American capitalism, ingenuity and innovation lifted millions from poverty, that America saved Europe in both world wars and that we continue to stand against the oppressive forces of communism and dictatorships.
During the past many years, our youth have been taught a much different view of God and America. Evolution has replaced God as the creative force. Evolution changes the perspective on every significant issue.
Now students view life as random, purposeless and abortable.
They learn that mankind is a ruthless parasite on the Earth.
They now see America’s low-life reel, that America was founded on the backs of slaves, that American capitalism is responsible for raping the planet and causing the Earth to warm at an alarming rate.
Discussion of the individual’s soul and the American spirit has been removed from the modern American educational syllabus. The American spirit frees people to “dream big,” the soul enables love and compassion. The soul is the source of hope for the future. Without hopes, dreams and purpose, anger and frustration flourish.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce