Punishing the victims
Looks like Spokane is also caught up in the mindless mantra endlessly put forth to address the issues of homelessness and drug addiction: Build more jails.
Many of today’s addicts became hooked on opioids peddled by the scumbag outfit Purdue Pharma and prescribed by their doctors to treat pain. Once they were addicted and had no more prescription refills, many of these unfortunates turned to the much cheaper black tar heroin, which enterprising Mexican poppy growers conveniently started importing and selling by delivery service as their prescriptions were running out. Purdue Pharma knew damn well their voodoo pills were highly addictive (basically synthetic heroin) but they screwed the American people and created the biggest drug crisis this country has ever known — all under the “watchful eyes” and full approval of the Food and Drug Administration.
What these unfortunate addicts deserve and need is treatment, not incarceration at taxpayers’ expense.
Many of the homeless are among the 10 million Americans who lost their homes during the Great Recession in 2007-2009, which was generated by massive fraud in the Wall Street and Main Street financial and investment firms, which created an artificial housing bubble and for which not a single guilty party ever did a day of jail time. ...
The homeless issue is not about crime. It is about a crisis generated by the unequal distribution of wealth and justice in this country.
If it is to be addressed successfully, people have to want to see it addressed successfully. ...
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Ban public vaping
Recently, we went to public events and the people this year at the fairs, parks and sidewalks using vaping devices were so inconsiderate when you requested they not be used.
Many public places have signs that say no e-cigarettes or vaping allowed.
Some of the visitors are on oxygen, a lot of small children and others have allergies, COPD and other related breathing difficulties.
Now with medical and health issues related to the users, what about the innocent people who have to deal with this? Is the government going to be responsible for the rest of us, like it did with second-hand smoke issues?
I would like to see these banned at all public events and public places.
Diana Flint
Deary
Preserving memories
Your life experiences and memories can be shared with family members and friends and are very important. Memories uniquely define each of us and determine our values, goals, faith and how we interact with, and impact, the lives of others.
Good health and memories are the most valuable things we own. Memory experts have defined several categories, including declarative memory, which deals with factual information such as names, dates, concepts and ideas.
In contrast, nondeclarative memory concerns skills, complex actions and emotional responses. Examples include how to ride a bike, swim, throw a baseball or react to a spider in your hair.
Information stored in declarative memory can be talked about, recited and documented. Information stored in nondeclarative memory is much more difficult to discuss. Try answering the question: Explain how to tie your shoes without demonstrating how to do it.
Alzheimer’s disease patients have difficulty remembering recent events and these are the first to be lost. The oldest declarative memories are preserved the longest, as are nondeclative memories.
It appears that these categories of memory are very well encoded stored, and can be retrieved well into the course of the disease. Thus, most patients have difficulty with remembering recent events but are often accurate concerning recollections about people, songs and events of the past.
To preserve your memories chose a healthy diet, exercise and maintain a positive outlook on life. Memories are your connection with family and friends that make life worthwhile.
Jay Wright
Asotin
Where did the letters go?
A total of four pages on Sept. 1 gave the following items: six huge cartoons, many revolting in content, by Michael Ramirez, Drew Sheneman, David Horsey and Tom Toles, and a Handelsman commentary.
One page gave a large space to an editorial and a huge picture of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Earlier in the week, the lower half of page 4-A was given to a Marc Johnson commentary and a long guest editorial.
The letters selection always holds a repeat of letters policy.
All cartoons were huge and took up big portions of every page.
Marty Trillhaase managed to find space for four short letters to the editor.
What a great editing job.
I must admit, Marty, I held my nose while reading to control the stench rising from your faux pas. I nearly passed out but luckily I was sitting down.
Maybe in the future, you could find room for more letters like editors did in the gold old long past years, as even Bill Hall could.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah