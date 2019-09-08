Wrong culprit
If 2,000-pound Steller sea lions can negotiate four dams in 300 miles on the Columbia River as reported by Keith Ridler of the Associated Press in the Aug. 31 Lewiston Tribune, then there should be no problem for salmon and steelhead to do the same.
The problem for the fish must be the nets.
Bill Grasser
Lewiston
Trump policy hurts U.S.
Not only is the current Trump administration’s refugees policy cruelly inhumane, it also courts long-term economic disaster for our country.
Japan already suffers greatly from the problem of too few young workers to support its aging population. At least two other major countries, the U.S. and China, are approaching the same problem with their similarly low birth rates.
So where to get more young workers? By increasing refugees rather than burdening the world with more population problems by raising birth rates. The throngs seeking asylum, predominantly young people, are hungry for education and employment. We need these typically hard-working people to fund our popular programs, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
We may not need the million-plus new refugees that Germany’s economy recently absorbed in just two or three years. But for our economy’s long-term health, we certainly need more than the current theoretical limit of 30,000 per year, a figure probably not to be reached this year.
We even need to exceed the yearly 110,000 of the Obama era. Otherwise we’ll lose our way of life by having to increase retirement age to 70 or higher. This will rob many people of their entire retirement.
Norm Luther
Spokane
Warnock can’t be serious
In response to Apollo Warnock’s Aug. 21 letter regarding the new jail: He cannot be serious in suggesting that increasing the number of jail cells results in an increase of “new criminals,” can he?
If what he suggests were true, he would have the answer to the long-sought solution to crime prevention, saving billions of tax dollars and protecting the community at the same time.
While it is true that jails may not prevent crime, they certainly do not create “new criminals” by their mere existence.
If law enforcement fills up the new jail, it does so by enforcement of the law, resulting in fewer criminals in the community at any given point in time.
The necessity to increase the jail capacity is a response to an increase in criminal offenders and the necessity of removing them from the community.
Warnock seems to be suggesting that as we reduce the number of jail cells, the crime rate would be reduced. However, we know that the reverse is the case.
As the crime rate increases, the number of inmates in jail increases, dependent, of course, on the efficiency of law enforcement to arrest and confine these criminals.
It is evident that if law enforcement stops arresting people, that jails would no longer be needed. Is this what society wants? No.
What we want is a safer community, which means more efficient law enforcement in apprehending and confining criminals so they cannot continue to prey on us.
Jerry Strahan
Lewiston
Facts matter
As a scientist, I have been frustrated by the inaccuracies (half-truths) I have heard about acid rock drainage at the Stibnite Gold Project. How you think about the project should be based on facts, not rumors.
Stibnite has been mined off and on for more than 100 years. Since mining began, no acid rock drainage has occurred. That’s because of the local geology. It is easy to understand if you remember any chemistry from school. (I know it’s a stretch for us all.)
If you recall, acids and bases neutralize each other. In the case of Stibnite, the “acid” rock at the site contains lots of carbonate and other minerals that are bases. These bases neutralize the acid rocks.
Instead of worrying about acid rocks, I worry about the real problem of high levels of arsenic and antimony that are leaching into the ground and surface water around the site right now.
Unless something is done, this contamination, left over from old mining projects, will continue to degrade, depositing unacceptable levels of toxins into the water. As part of its plan to redevelop Stibnite, Midas Gold will address this issue and clean up a Superfund site that many purport to care about, but not enough to actually do anything about. The environment matters, and the Midas Gold project would actually improve it.
Facts are important. I urge you to dig out the truth before you make up your mind about the Stibnite project.
Gina Schatteman
McCall