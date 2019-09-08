Fat cats feed us
Hooray for capitalism. For those of you who oppose our economic system, I, for one, would like to say that I want those rich, fat cats to keep as much of their money as possible.
You see, other than a few babysitting or lawn-mowing jobs in my youth, I’ve never been employed by a poor person. Fat cats provide jobs. Their jobs differ from public sector (government) jobs. You see, the public sector shouldn’t be in the business of producing things. Public sector jobs provide the service of administration and regulation. If everyone is working for the government, administering and regulating, no one is producing, building, mining or farming. Everybody starves (if you get hungry enough, those regulations might taste pretty good).
We need fat cats so the majority of us can be well-fed and lead comfortable lives.
Contrary to what many people think, the fat cats don’t keep their money in a vault or under their mattress. It is used to keep the rest of us employed doing great things.
Besides, those fat cats have a very large bull’s-eye on their back. Having significant wealth comes with a great deal of responsibility and stress. Everyone wants his money for some “pressing, urgent need.”
Politicians are a confusing breed. They try to find ways to steal from the fat cats. It is confusing: Politicians are also fat cats, but they don’t want to give up their money, either.
President Ronald Reagan said it best: “Government isn’t the solution; it’s the problem.”
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Taking a break
What a relief, no Marco Munez, no Paul Oman, no Tom Fellows, no Janet Cruz and no Danny Radakovich whining and hissing and moaning about the conservatives on Sunday.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston