The 88th Lewiston Roundup will be held at the Tammany location where it has been since 1982. It started in North Lewiston, but had to move when the Port of Lewiston took over their area.
I want to talk about some past royalty of many years ago who I know, knew or know about.
All three widows of the 1950 royalty are still living at ages 89 and 90.
Queen Molly Staley Benscoter is from Pullman and still lives there. Her Staley family may be the oldest family from Pullman because they came in 1874. Their original house is now the Staley Museum, and is furnished exactly as it was more than 100 years ago.
In 1950, the princesses were Dorothy Parker Miller from Craigmont and Dorene Dixon from Pomeroy. I know Dorothy as a wonderful lady when I lived in Craigmont. She now lives in Moscow. ...
Dorene Dixon Marshal now lives in Roanoke, Va.
My Lewiston High School friend, Patty McMonigle Bartels, 1953 queen, lives in New York City.
I see 1955 Queen Arlene Maynard here in Lewiston once in a while.
Julie Gibson from Lewiston, a 1944 queen and Hollywood actress, died in 2019 at age 106.
Barbara and I miss our friend, 1956 Queen Betty Jo Roberts, and feel sad that 1984 Queen LaDawn Dodd from Anatone passed away at the young age of 45.
Two of my favorite Roundup royalty “girls” are the late Maxine Boggan Botts, a 1936 princess, and 1983 princess Karen Scharbach.