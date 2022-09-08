Enemies of the state
We’ve been taught the role of our government agencies is to serve and protect us.
Now, it seems their role is to silence and intimidate us.
How else do you explain arresting Roger Stone at his home at 6 a.m., guns drawn and television cameras rolling?
Or arresting Peter Navarro at a busy airport and leading him away in handcuffs and leg irons?
The FBI has been politicized and weaponized against citizens who disagree with our government.
On Aug. 25, Glenn Beck read from an FBI document regarding “enemies of the state.”
You are a potential domestic terrorist if you:
l Express libertarian philosophies.
l Exhibit Second Amendment views.
l Read survivalist literature.
l Exhibit self-sufficiency (collect food, etc.).
l Fear economic collapse.
l Hold religious views regarding the Book of Revelation.
l Believe in constitutional rights or civil liberties.
l Believe in New World Order conspiracies.
Even the Internal Revenue Service is being weaponized. The new Inflation Reduction Act budgets for 87,000 new agents. The Aug. 16 “Flashpoint” program showed the new IRS recruitment document. The first two bullet points were about integrity and hard work. It’s the last three that should concern us:
l Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.
l Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.
l Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants and other dangerous assignments.
The IRS — deadly force?
Joe Biden voters: Is this the country you voted for or are you intimidated already?
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
