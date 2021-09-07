Insurance rates rising
I have been told by my insurance company that the Washington insurance commissioner and Gov. Jay Inslee have made decisions that have caused home and auto insurance rates to go up by as much as 65 percent for the elderly people in the state. Mine are scheduled to go up 42 percent and 49 percent, respectively, because of the decisions these folks made.
I trust my policies are not the only ones affected. Surely these decisions need to be revisited and made right.
Bob Williams
Clarkston
Biden made the right call
The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan may be the most important decision that President Joe Biden has made during his time in office.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that the withdrawal of American forces and the advance of the Taliban would test the will of the Afghan people, the Afghan military and the leadership of the Afghan government.
All three have been tested, and they have failed. The United States has wasted approximately $2 trillion and suffered the loss of 2,352 service members in Afghanistan. The withdrawal has been chaotic. But it is clear we have done more than enough and it is time to withdraw.
The United States has at least 800 military bases spread around the world. We have more than 1.5 million personnel in uniform. The United States spent $725 billion on national defense last year. The current defense budget is more than $750 billion.
The U.S. spends more on its military than the next seven countries combined.
The vast amount spent every year on the military is taxpayer money. That amount could be spent on providing Americans with better health care, paid family leave, tuition-free college, high-speed rail transportation, publicly owned broadband, 100 percent renewable energy and updating our crumbling infrastructure.
Biden made the right decision in leaving Afghanistan. We have given a lot to help and protection to the rest of the world. We need to do as much for the American people.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino