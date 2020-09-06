That’s the way it is
To those people who were upset about the cartoon of a white girl and a Black boy under their desks during an active shooter drill:
You obviously have not had to give your son the talk about how to be careful around the police. You obviously have not been stopped for driving while Black. You obviously have not been followed around a store for the crime of being Black.
In truth, if it had been a real active shooter, the Black student would have been treated as a suspect by the police if they had come through the door.
Just because it has never happened in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley (or has it?) does not mean it does not happen in other parts of the country. While it is not your reality, it is the reality of the vast majority of Blacks and other nonwhites in the rest of the country.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Keep it up, Tribune
When I saw the cartoon on Aug. 26, my reaction was, “He sure got that right” and I gave a bitter chuckle.
What gets me is that as long as the Lewiston Tribune has been publishing your “newspaper terms defined” and headlining that the cartoons are opinions of the cartoonist, that anyone could possibly mistake it having anything to do with our local police or with teachers. You say the disagreements were from good people you respect and admire.
Sorry, Nathan Alford; my opinion is they might also be intellectually challenged.
Let it be known that I, for one, don’t think you should have any regrets or that you made an error in judgment. This was entirely Mike Luckovich’s opinion (on which I and many of my friends agree).
I strongly disagree with the conservative editorial writers, many letters to the editor and Lisa Benson, but I certainly don’t cancel my subscription over their remarks.
I am proud that the Tribune is a family-run, local news source and an active participant in our community. You are an endangered species. Keep up the good work.
Loretta Anderson
Asotin
No fixing stupid
These are crazy times. ...
Communities are being torn apart, racism and a pandemic have become political issues. Children are carrying around ARs and shooting their fellow man, and people in uniform are killing those they swore to protect. Headlines of violence, corrupt politics, insensitivity, and absolute stupidity seem so far away from our sheltered community, until the Lewiston Tribune prints a syndicated cartoon.
Suddenly the Alfords and their 100-year-old family newspaper, one of the last of its kind in the country, are threatened by the ultra-conservative, over-reactionary readers who think wearing masks make you “un-American commies.”
I’m somewhat disappointed that these folks cancelled their subscriptions, because I so wanted them to read my disparaging remarks about their kind.
There is a phrase I taught my son years ago when he suffered the bullies of Sacajawea Junior High: “You can’t fix stupid. ...”
Disgruntled readers who cancelled their subscriptions want the local newspaper to pander to their views. I, for one, do not want to be pandered to. I want the news, every ugly, irrational, frustrating truth of it. I don’t want to live with my head in the sand. I want to flaunt my #DumpTrump signs, my pride flag, and my Black Lives Matter bumper stickers without worrying that my neighbor with the AR and Trump 2020 flag is going to take me out. ...
So let the haters hate and unsubscribe. I’m buying a subscription today, and I urge my colleagues and students to do the same. ...
Nikol Roubidoux
Lewiston
Tribune displayed courage
Rather than berate you and the paper, I prefer to commend you for printing the Aug. 26 political cartoon by Mike Luckovitch.
In this political climate in which we live, too often the views held by opponents of the ruling class are suppressed in parts of the nation where perhaps they need most to be heard.
I thank you and the paper for having the courage to do that.
Peggy Harris
Coeur d’Alene
A time for understanding
Regarding the uproar over Mike Luckovich’s cartoon last week: Those of you who consider ending your subscription need to see viewpoints such as this. I think your anger is a representation of your misunderstanding of the situation. For those of you who see the cartoon as a slam to our police, I disagree. It is a slam to our society.
Our police are representing the desires of our (white) society. They embody the actions that our society has encouraged and legislated them to employ. So none of us should be surprised by their actions. ...
I support our police. They are an important, key part of our society helping to provide order. I did not take the cartoon as a slam against the police. I saw in the cartoon the constant fear that a Black person lives with in America.
It seems to me that the ongoing protests for Blacks have gotten two responses:
1) Support and understanding.
2) Ignoring what the protest is about and instead focusing on negative portions of the protests.
Yes, violence is unacceptable and needs to be controlled. But at least as important is to understand what the protest is about and acknowledging the complaints. ...
The Black Lives Matter movement is asking America to acknowledge systemic racism. Here in rural America we are sheltered from much racism. It is easy to feel we are not racist.
Learning and understanding are two attributes that set humans apart. Let’s put our humanity to work.
Jim Paradiso
Grangeville
No more
How can you simply say this is a whoops when your paper has consistently bashed our troops, our president and now our police.
You portray people who fight to keep our Second Amendment rights as extremists.
The Clearwater Tribune reports news and events as they happen and not with their opinion.
Maybe your journalists can take a lesson from the small town paper and just report events and news as they are, not as their opinion.
I used to enjoy the Lewiston Tribune, but not anymore as I have seen these type of articles in your paper far too many times. These articles are repugnant, very biased, unprofessional and do not reflect the values of the majority of its readers across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If this is all passed by the editor and is OK but you do not feel it is OK, then either you need a new editor and maybe you should start reading your own paper as many of your readers and/or former subscribers are very offended by this and are done with this paper.
These type of articles do nothing but poison the readers and set to divide people.
It’s sad that when a once good and decent news outlet has now decided to totally disregard the very people who pay to keep it running.
I am an Idaho native, a military mom, a sister of a police officer and a supporter of the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Carla Thornton
Lenore
Supports Luckovich
As a Black man in America, I fully support Mike Luckovich’s recent controversial opinion cartoon. At any time I would not be surprised if a police officer acted in a way detrimental to me — more than a few times I’ve been treated in ways that I felt unfair by police, including when white friends were engaged in the same activity.
In a number of cases, if those white friends hadn’t spoken up for me, the outcomes may have been different.
If officers are offended by the cartoon, they would do well to consider how Luckovich arrived at his opinion. The image of law enforcement officers is stained by their colleagues, not by Luckovich.
Readers should be careful when asking for the opinions of others to be silenced as they may soon find their own voices have no place to be heard.
Stan Woodard
Atlanta, Ga.
Just what Biden did
Nathan Alford, your latest apologies and reaction in regards to the offensive cartoonist on your opinion page are similar to what Joe Biden is doing now. Biden was silent and totally supportive of the Black Lives Matter/antifa riots and destruction until he saw his poll numbers going down, and now he condemns the actions and says it’s all President Donald Trump’s fault.
And you sadly but willingly crapped in your own nest. So now you stick your head out and find a lot of readers are upset and canceling their subscriptions.
You remind me of the leftist vindictive chef who spits in the soup of a Trump supporter at a restaurant and still gets paid for doing it.
You drove through Main Street at least three times with that smirky look on your face in your little white pickup the day of the BLM protest, scoping things out.
What did you see? Did you see anarchy in the streets? Was it Dodge City 2.0? Any rioting or unrest? No.
Local residents are finding other ways to read the current national and local news and it doesn’t cost anything.
John Webb
Reubens
A thousand words
My opinion regarding Mike Luckovich’s political cartoon, originating from racially divided Atlanta, Ga., which apparently was a Pandora’s Box creating controversy locally.
Controversy at times may be (or not) very revealing, thus my view on the subject: The political cartoon published in the Lewiston Tribune’s Aug. 26 Opinion page (and many other national newspapers), was of three young school children huddled under their desks, seeking safety from harm’s way.
When I attended school in the early 1960s, these drills were frequent, as our nation prepared students for potential nuclear attack(s). Luckovich’s cartoon actually portrays a significant forward progress toward racial equality since the early 1960s. Significant advances with integration in education are represented by Luckovich’s portrayal of youth of different racial identity. This alone would have been impossible during the 1960s. The nation’s schools weren’t integrated. Students of different racial identity were not even in the same room(s).
Luckovich is a highly awarded political cartoonist, featured in many national newspapers, including the New York Times. Luckovich portrays rather deeply rooted challenges facing our nation. These challenges include but are not limited to: racial injustice, lack of necessary police training and general fear among our vulnerable youth. To reasonably and objectively analyze any artwork, cartoon, painting or sculpture, the viewer should consider the artist’s objective.
Luckovich’s objective? See Friday’s Tribune Opinion page.
For those who view opinion as news, and cancel the only local newspaper, please remember you are not required to subscribe to have Marty Trillhaase publish your opinions.
Steve Martin
Lewiston
Stay safe
It’s common for people not to realize that they’re in a cult. Nobody wakes up in the morning and decides to give too much control to an organization or an individual. In case you think it can’t happen to you, please know that doctors, psychologists, attorneys and all kinds of intelligent people can find themselves full of faith in mistruths. Cult leaders are professionals at exploiting a person who wants to do something good with his life, someone who wants to do the right thing.
Conversely, cult leaders often prey on people who are uncertain or struggling. You might be in a cult if your group:
l Seeks to control your environment and information.
l Claims divine authority and spiritual enlightenment.
l Demands purity and/or controls your sexuality or sexual experiences.
l Demands confessions and pledges of loyalty.
l Claims their ideology or doctrine is the ultimate truth.
l Protect yourself from unsafe groups and leaders by developing a good deception detector. Check things out, know the facts and examine the evidence. A safe group will be patient with your decision-making process. If a group or leader grows angry or anxious because you want to make an informed and careful decision before joining, you need to beware.
Safe groups welcome rigorous inquiry, operate democratically, disclose finances, establish objective and continuous oversight, disavow shunning and peer management, encourage rewarding relationships with family and encourage critical thinking. A safe group will not be the only source of knowledge but will value dialogue and the free exchange of ideas.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Censoring Trump
President Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, was censored by Google and Twitter. And I see more censorship every day.
In October 2019, the coronovirus was exported to the United States from Wuhan, China, population 11.08 million people.
How many got sick? Censored.
Trump put a ban on travel here on March 1.
First, there was no respirators in hospitals. In four months, he got Ford, 3M, GE and the UAW manufacturing enough to begin exporting them.
This censorship is coming from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and most of the news media.
They say 170,000 people died of this COVID-19. How many died of heart attacks, cancer and car accidents?
Larry Sullivan was right about a Black man shooting a white boy.
It’s called sanctuary states and cities.
Pelosi trashed Trump about bounties on soldiers in Afghanistan while there is more shooting in Chicago and killings in the last eight months than injuries in Afghanistan in the last three years.
Now Pelosi and Schumer need $3 trillion to cover their retirement benefits.
Then there’s Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Let’s not talk about the Ukraine shenanigans.
I want to know about Joe and Hunter going to China on Air Force Two and Hunter got a $1.5 billion loan.
Was that a down payment on the United States considering the investments in the U.S.?
I am interested in editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich. How much is Red China paying him?
He’s a Benedict Arnold.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Stands by police
I was glad to see in the news that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to freeze property taxes in cities that defund police.
I hope that other governors follow suit.
In previous years, I was able to spend a day with a police officer.
That officer was busy with calls all that day.
The first call was to respond to two women fighting, one choking the other unconscious.
When the officer went to the home where they were, the woman had revived.
And both women turned their attacks on him.
The officer arrested both of them.
With the fight gone out of them, the women did not look happy knowing that they were spending some time in jail.
There have been incidents when I have been very grateful to have the police come to our neighborhood. The men and women in the police force have taken an oath to protect our lives.
I am grateful that we do have a city council that would not defund our police.
Phyllis Collins
Lewiston
Fairy tales
When sorting through a box of reserved papers after my recent move to Lewiston, I found one I think is quite appropriate during our present run up to the fall election. To quote: “A young girl asked her father if all fairy tales begin with the words, ‘Once upon a time?’ ‘No,’ he replied. ‘A whole bunch of them begin with the words If elected, I promise.’ ”
Jody Smith
Lewiston
Our kids, our future
As a kindergarten teacher, I am increasingly concerned about kindergarten readiness and making early education and care more of a political priority in Idaho.
During the years, I’ve noticed more and more students come to my class further and further behind. Not only does this make my job as a teacher more difficult, but it also concerns me for the future of these kids — and the future of our state.
On Aug. 24, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to ask Gov. Brad Little about this important issue during Save the Children Action Network’s virtual Republican National Convention event: Saving Child Care.
His response gave me hope. Little agreed, saying that roughly 50 percent of students in Idaho are not kindergarten ready, but that he is dedicated to giving school districts — like mine — the resources they need to improve reading levels by the third grade. And the good news is that many schools across the state have already used these resources to invest in pre-K programs.
I applaud Little’s commitment to prioritizing early childhood education so that Idaho’s kids are given the educational foundation they need to thrive and succeed not only now, but also long into the future.
I urge the Idaho Legislature to support Little’s effort in the 2021 legislative session. Our kids — the future of Idaho — depend on it.
Angie Tweit
Kendrick
Subscribing — twice
I just read “Cartoon sparked uncomfortable conversation” and I am so impressed with Nathan Alford’s community leadership and journalistic integrity. What I read was a shining example of why local independent journalism is the cornerstone of any democracy.
I’ll be buying a gift subscription in addition to our own subscription to help fill the gap of any canceled subscriptions. Please keep up the great work you are doing in our community.
Jenni Light
Clarkston
Trump’s bad old days
Have you been listening or reading what President Donald Trump and his followers have been putting out lately? Elect Joe Biden and the stock market and your 401(k) will crash. Elect Biden and they will take away your guns. Elect Biden and there will be fighting in the streets. Elect Biden and they will invite MS-13 to your neighborhood. I hear Trump even threatened cows in Iowa.
Does this sound like the ravings of a mad man? Does this sound like someone desperate to be reelected or else? Does this sound like a man who has his own interests in mind? ...
If you can remember back four years to a better, quieter world before Trump. No governing by tweet. No indictments of close administration officials. No scandals. No fighting in the streets. No secret black ops military sent to our cities to incite more riots. No threats to our voting rights and the post office. The stock market made a steady climb from George W. Bush’s recession of 2008 to a thriving level Trump inherited. Then it has been jumping up and down ever since.
Now Trump is threatening us with everything that has been happening in the last four years under his rule. There is no retuning to the bad days; they are here. ...
If we can elect Biden in November, we can return to the days of peace and quiet where the president knew what he was doing and worked for us and our country. ...
Nita Mauch
Clarkston
Agrees with Iacoboni
The opinion of Gabriel Iacoboni in the Aug. 26 Lewiston Tribune is spot on.
I know of people who have moved and purchased homes here in Clarkston in the past year because of the bait-and-switch taxes and ever-increasing utility costs.
It reminds me of an old adage “figures don’t lie and liars don’t figure.”
Maybe Lewiston should go to a mayor system. It works for Clarkston just fine. The research and transparency that Councilor John Bradbury brings to your city council is refreshing.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston