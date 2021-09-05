War was not lost
The collapse of the government in Afghanistan has led to nearly every news organization on Earth to suggest that somehow the USA has “failed” or “lost the war” and that as an American, I am to cower in shame that Afghanistan is not a democracy made in heaven, ignoring those 20 years of blood, sweat and cash.
I disagree.
The USA tried to drag Afghanistan into the 21st century for 20 years — for free.
We pumped billions of dollars into the Afghan economy yearly — for free.
We carried out policing against a gang of drug traffickers, kidnappers and thugs — for free.
I am proud to be an American.
I am proud of my country’s efforts to simply do the right thing even though there was no guarantee of universal success.
We as a nation should always remind ourselves of our own compassion.
When giving becomes hard and when others across the globe are suffering, helping one is more than helping none, no matter how many you could not help.
Twenty years of doing the right thing is not wrong, a failure or a loss, because we as a nation decided not to make it 21.
Thomas Sanford
Lapwai
Time to insist
In 1902, Massachusetts was one of 10 states that allowed officials to enforce health mandates such as masking and immunization. People refusing to comply with the mandates could be fined and jailed.
In a 1905 case before the Supreme Court, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the plaintiff argued such mandates violated his liberty (Duh, gee, that sounds familiar).
Justice John Marshall Harlan delivered the majority opinion upholding the Massachusetts law, writing, “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, regardless of the injury that may be done to others. A community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”
This precedent was cited in a case that went to the Supreme Court, where Justice Amy Coney Barrett upheld the student mask mandate at Indiana University.
It’s time to get tough with the brain dead members of the Trump GOPer Nazi death squad, particularly the criminal governors of Florida and Texas. ...
They have no right to also put the lives of countless others at risk due to their naivete and idiocy.
It should not be legal for them to do.
Some doctors have stopped seeing unvaxxed patients. All doctors should. No unvaxxed person should be able to take up a hospital bed ... if a critically ill vaxxed person is subsequently denied a bed as a result. It is neither fair nor ethical. ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Phone call was insane
The phone call I received yesterday mirrored two others I have had in the last year.
Me: “Hello?”
Caller: “My name is Brian and I see your letters and I don’t like them or you.”
I said : “So what makes you so upset?”
And Brian replied: “Because you are a Trump supporter and Trump created the border mess, high gas prices, the Afghan situation, and you stupid illiterate fools who voted for him won’t accept President Biden’s huge election win and his tremendous popularity.”
And I said: “Geeez Loueeeze. I’m so sorry you feel that way but I do believe with all sincerity that you are wrong on all counts. But while I have you on the phone, can you list all the good and wonderful things that Biden has done for America since being sworn in?”
Brian replied: “All you need to know is he beat ‘orange man bad’ and the list is too long. It would take all morning to clue you in on our great president’s accomplishments and you won’t listen anyway because you are a xenophobic white racist and I just wanted to let you know that.”
He abruptly hung up the phone without a civil cordial goodbye so I concluded once again that liberalism is a total and complete mental disorder.
John Webb
Reubens
Desecrating the flag
For three years, I respectfully stood at attention each morning and evening as our flag was honored. I felt good about it as I was serving in Germany and being in a foreign country enhanced the passion and feeling. I remember stopping while even in civilian clothes on Saturday nights before a night on the town and standing respectively at attention until the flag was down for the day.
The 50 white stars (50 since July 4, 1960) stand for the 50 states of the union. And the seven red and six white horizontal stripes, or pales, represent the original 13 states — or British colonies
There is no place on the flag for any other color, word or picture. I am appalled by the cavalier attitude that political people have desecrated our flag. I appreciate political passion, but please have a separate flag or banner for all that.
Politics is fleeting. Old Glory is not.
Darrell Scott
Lewiston