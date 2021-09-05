Flip the model
Should hospitals’ pandemic of the unvaccinated strategy change?
The current strategy: Postpone elective procedures. Add more and more resources to care for increasing numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, resulting in limited health care access and services for everyone else — vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Does that strategy in any way address the root cause of the current COVID-19 case surge — the unvaccinated — or encourage unvaccinated people to change their behavior?
Hospitals and government would be wise to adjust their pandemic strategy. Instead of adding more resources to expand the health care safety net for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients with community health care suffering the consequences, flip the model.
Hospitals’ primary focus should be community health care — non-COVID-19 health emergencies, strokes, heart attacks, elective procedures, etc. — with fixed resources dedicated to unvaccinated COVID-19 patient care. Each hospital should determine how many resources (staff, beds, equipment) can be designated for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Additional unvaccinated COVID-19 patients 18 years and older won’t be admitted if designated resources aren’t available.
Many of you are probably thinking: “Hospitals can’t do that. Those people could get seriously ill and die.”
Yes, that may happen. But remember, these are the people loudly demanding the freedom to make their own personal health choices: “No mask mandates,” and “No vaccine.”
Their personal health choices should have consequences for the person making them, not for everyone else.
Diane Mosman
Lewiston