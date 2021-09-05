Get the shot
At the ripe old age of 60, I have seen a few things: Man walking on the moon, the Vietnam War, 9/11 and now this — COVID-19.
It is a devastating illness that has killed more than 4.4 million globally and 638,000 people in the U.S.
Science had little to offer in the beginning: Wear a mask, wash your hands and stay away from everyone else. Doctors knew little about treating COVID-19. ... A huge effort and resources were spent to find a vaccine. ...
Now much more is known about the virus and we have several vaccines to keep from getting it. But there are still people unwilling to take the shot.
I pray daily for those family members and friends who refuse the vaccine.
No manner of pleading, science or convincing will change them.
I ask you: How many of the people in your circle have gotten COVID-19?
To answer myself: many, including myself. And a very close co-worker died.
Now I ask: How many people in your circle of friends got deathly ill or died from the vaccine?
To answer again myself: none. A couple I know of had side effects, myself included, but none were life-threatening.
This is as common sense an answer as I can offer anyone considering whether to take the vaccine or not: no science, no politics, just what I know to be true.
I bet if you really thought about it and answered these questions truthfully, you would absolutely know what to do.
Julia Creswell
Clarkston
Worth a try
In times past, they would seed clouds to get greater rainfall. Perhaps even greater rainfall might be gained by seeding clouds over forest fires.
Art Johnstone
Clarkston
Plant is out of touch
Darlene Plant, we don’t know where you got the quote “They’ve come a long way, baby” — but it wasn’t from us.
How long have you been living in Arizona? Obviously you have no idea how little has been accomplished in the port district in the last 35 years. If you feel that storage buildings, warehouses a water treatment plant, empty buildings, weeds and piles of unused construction materials are inspiring tourism development and is “a long way,” you are unfortunately out of touch. Certainly, things need to be improved about the justice and jail situation. But there are also real criminals whose actions and behavior warrant consequences. Ignoring these problems and locating a jail “out of sight, out of mind” and the city’s attitude that it’s not their problem isn’t the answer.
“Catch and release” is the only option our law enforcement has, which doesn’t discourage criminal behavior or help anyone change his lifestyle.
We would like a jail that is located where it will be the most effective, efficient and cost-effective.
Why isn’t that the goal of everyone who lives here? It amazes us that we are having these disagreements based on politics and personal agendas rather than doing the right thing for our community and its future.
If you come back to Clarkston to live or visit, we hope that you will always be safe and feel that everything possible has been done by those you hold in such high esteem to make that possible.
Jack and Pat Worle
Clarkston
Check the seven-day index
I subscribe to the online version of the Lewiston Tribune. Anyone else who does, I’d caution you to know that when you read it, don’t trust that you’re getting everything.
I learned last spring when there were no letters to the editor. I called, finding it odd. Marty Trillhaase checked it out and got back to me, saying he’d found it and they were in the seven-day index.
This last week, there was a death notice not showing up. There was one of someone I didn’t know.
A friend called me asking if I’d seen a particular one and I said, no.
Friends on Facebook were commenting on it as well.
I remembered, then, to check the seven-day index. And what do you know?
There it was.
It was one of three, including the sole one I saw.
I called the Tribune, and the guy in circulation who took my call also found it odd.
I’ve watched since last Tuesday, and there has not been a correction. So it makes me wonder how much other stuff people don’t see without knowing what I’ve just said.
I guess it must be too difficult to follow through on the job. It’s a pity. This is shoddy workmanship in my opinion.
Brian Yochum
Clarkston
Why so expensive?
Do the people of Lewiston realize that our current city budget of more than $100 million is the same amount as the city of Coeur d’Alene, which has 20,000 more people?
Do the people of Lewiston realize that we are paying our current city manager more per year than the mayor of Boise, which has 10 times the population as Lewiston?
In five years, the city manager will make more than $1 million in total compensation, which is not too shabby for government work.
The folks who live in downtown Lewiston will be paying 18 percent more for their water than the people served by the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District in the Orchards following the 5.5 percent increase, which was recently approved by the current city council.
The people in downtown Lewiston will be paying 23 percent more for sewer service compared with the folks in the east Orchards who are served by the Central Orchards Sewer District.
These examples are just a few that illustrate why we need a strong mayor system of city government. This November we will have a choice to change course and hopefully return to fiscal responsibility.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston