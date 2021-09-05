McCain was a patriot
Never underestimate the stupidity of the public.
The people who believe Donald Trump is a patriot should reflect upon the beliefs and words of a true patriot — the late Sen. John McCain.
He was a fine example of a Republican. He ran for president against Barack Obama. Although he did not win, he exemplified true character, unlike the draft-dodger Donald Trump.
McCain loved our country more than himself. Trump loves himself more than the USA.
He made sure to do many things the average citizen desired. He closed the Mexico border. Yes, we like that.
However, look deeper and not through the voice of talk radio or Fox News.
Patriots don’t storm the Capitol without due diligence. Unfortunately Trump’s supporters did.
You call yourselves patriots. Research and find reality. All news is not fake news.
The Russian government enjoys watching the show that they created.
Donald Armstrong
Lewiston
No democracy in Idaho
Voting rights demonstrations are about retaining democracy and a representative form of government in the USA.
Republicans want to make it hard-to-impossible for old people to vote by restricting vote by mail, which is used by the old and sickest of us.
They want to make it hard for college students to vote by requiring that they sometime travel hundreds of miles to their parents’ homes to vote.
The Republicans have also started putting provisions into law so partisan legislatures can simply decide to throw out votes for people they don’t want to hold office — as is the case with Texas, Georgia and new Arizona legislation.
Republicans have virtually set up a one-party, dictatorial rule in Idaho. Lewiston’s representative in the Idaho House was thrown out of the Legislature on ethics violations from a 80 percent Republican body. The Republican legislative district central committee (just like the Chinese communists in Beijing) directed the governor of the state to appoint his replacement.
That is not democracy or any form of representative government. It is dictatorship, pure and simple.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Prepare for the worst
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system (like Russia has) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Clarkston
Start by listening
Being a city councilor is a hard and rewarding job. You bring your life experiences and opinions that make you “you” to the table.
But to be effective, you need to listen — really listen —to others’ points of view. Various sides, outcomes and implications of an issue need to be fully vetted to achieve optimum outcomes. Collaboration, negotiation and civil dialogue with and toward your fellow councilors are absolutely necessary to be effective and solve problems.
Otherwise, you are just complaining.
Laura VonTersch
Community
development director
Lewiston
Benefiting the valley
Hot August Nights is a great event supported by an awesome group of local classic car enthusiasts. A lot of those folks are classics in their own right.
The Lewiston Tribune also reported in the Aug. 29 edition about some of the local entities that benefited from this event, such as the YWCA, St. Vincent de Paul and the many school supplies that were donated as well.
What you left out, even though we called the Tribune, was the fact that the Aug. 25 poker run raised $2,700 for back packs for kids through the Lewiston Food Bank. That allows 365 back packs to go to needy families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Thanks to all the participants who came and supported a great cause.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston