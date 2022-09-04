... It has amazed me for years how the Democratic Party gets away with saying it’s for equal rights.
Let’s look at history. The Republican Party was founded to free Black Americans from slavery. Their first president did exactly that.
Sen. Robert Byrd, a Democrat, was head of the Ku Klux Klan. His funeral was attended by the Clintons, the Bidens and the Schumers.
Democrats in the 1960s stopped the right for all American citizens to vote through the filibuster in the Senate. So how can the Democratic Party continue to be considered the non-racist party? It has to be because the Associated Press runs cover for them. ...
Speaking of truth, I read the Aug. 24 letters and D’Wayne Hodgin was thanking Attorney General Merrick Garland for wanting to have the warrant revealed while Donald Trump wants to keep it hidden. That is the exact opposite of what is true. ...
So how can we hear such polar opposite news stories on the same subject? ...
Either my source is wrong or Hodgin’s is.
If it’s mine, someone let me know.
I read where the news in the United States was ranked 37th in accuracy. If true, that is worse than sad.
I am old enough to remember Walter Cronkite saying, “And that’s the way it is.”
I miss those days.
The American people should be able to hold all office holders to the same standard of truth. ...