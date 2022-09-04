No, no, no
Over and over, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers votes no, no matter the issue. While our country is trying to move forward, McMorris Rodgers refuses to listen to us; she just votes no:
l To health care for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service (HR 3967).
l To health care for seniors on Medicare for free vaccines, a cap on insulin costs, and negotiated lower drug prices (HR 5376).
l To implementing changes in our schools’ mental health systems, school safety programs and gun safety laws (HR 7910).
l To protecting children by expanding the regulation of types of weapons (HR 7910).
l To regulating assault weapons (HR1808).
l To a protection order from a federal court to prohibit extreme risk people from purchasing or possessing firearms or ammunition ( HR 2377).
l To women being allowed to chose what to do with their own bodies (HR3755).
l To our right to information or access to contraceptives (HR 8373).
l To establishing a 15% minimum tax increase on corporations, to federal investment in roads, mass transit, airports, broadband, electric grid and water systems (HR 3684).
l To investing in promoting clean energy (HR 5376).
Her list of “nos” goes on and on, even though these bills are being passed and signed into law. McMorris Rodgers is out of touch with the people, reality and her job.
It is definitely time for us to vote “no” to her and vote for Natasha Hill.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Dangerous intersection
... On Aug. 23, I had dropped off my car at Rogers Subaru for maintenance, and decided to walk up to Zany Graze for lunch. After I crossed the intersection at 21st Street and 19th Avenue, I encountered a 15-yard section of no sidewalk. The section was filled with medium-sized river rock around a utility pole.
While it appeared people had walked over the river rock, I felt I could not do that since I have balance issues. I was afraid I could fall down and not get back up on my own. This meant I had to step out into the right-turn lane on 19th Avenue and face oncoming traffic to get to the property where Zany Graze is located.
When I finished lunch, I had to return the same way as I came, but not facing traffic, I felt particularly vulnerable. I had to wonder what it would be like if a person with two children had to cross that same section while carrying a bag of groceries.
I feel this problem should have been addressed when that intersection was developed. Having no sidewalk there creates a liability issue for the city should someone be struck there. In my mind, this needs to be addressed now.
I alerted Mayor Dan Johnson to the problem, who replied the next day, saying he would look into it. Later, he sent an email saying public works is working to solve the problem quickly. Thank you, Mayor Johnson
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Sense of community
I am grateful for the privilege of living on the Selway River. My son, Hunt Paddison, and I live on the upriver side of the rockslide, the best place imaginable.
The day after the slide happened on July 14, ... I harkened back to my childhood.
My loving grandparents, Butler and Frank Bowles, settled in Lowell and on the Selway River long before the present road and bridge existed and before the road to Missoula existed. ...
Throughout the isolation precipitated by the slide, our small upriver community supported one another (as we always do), shared with each other whatever may have been needed, and continued to look after one another’s properties. ...
My son, Hunt, and his partner and co-owner, Mira Warner, have not complained. Rather, they have doggedly and creatively adjusted all transportation logistics related to their small rafting company, Three Rivers. ...
I believe I speak for our upriver community in commending the Kidder Harris Highway District, Dan Fitting and his staff for handling a difficult situation with level-headedness in dealing with the slide. We are also collectively grateful to Idaho County Power and Light for always informing us of which days the power would be interrupted, as well as the Forest Service and ranger station for working together in an effort to expedite the opening for the road. ...
My family is grateful to be a part of this wondrous place and for all that you do to protect and care for it.
David R. Paddison
Kooskia