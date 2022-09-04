Losing the fish
Once again, Marvin Dugger has authored an opinion piece (Aug. 28) concerning the dams vs. fish discussion.
As a former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner representing the Clearwater Region from 1987 to 1999, I have followed this subject with interest.
In 1998, following a detailed review and study by the Fish and Game staff, the commission issued a policy statement stating that a return to a “normal” free-flowing lower Snake River was the best hope for our salmon and steelhead.
Twenty-four years later, after additional billions of dollars spent by ratepayers and taxpayers, and after trying a variety of “fixes,” such as barging the young fish past the dams, reducing sea lions and cormorants, restricting fishing, spilling water and fish over the dams and habitat improvements, one fact remains clear — we are losing our fish.
Early last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the findings of its required five-year review of our threatened Snake River fish.
NOAA found that Snake River spring /summer chinook declined by 55% during the last five years.
After trying to sort through the information presented by Dugger and Richard Scully in previous opinion pieces, I must return to the bottom line — we are losing our “dam” fish.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston
Best Tribune insert yet
I greatly enjoyed reading the recent Lewiston Tribune insert, “All Things Equal, Title IX.”
It is the best insert Tribune has produced in years.
The stories of the people featured reflect my experience. I graduated before my high school began offering sports to women. Marching band was the nearest thing to it. I didn’t experience team sports until after college as a university staff person.
I enjoyed co-rec intramural softball and basketball. In the mid-1970s, the Missoula Parks and Recreation also expanded playing spaces for women’s team sports to take place and many years of lively community tournaments continue to be held.
Like many college women before Title IX came to be enforced, I experienced gender bias in and out of the classroom, particularly involving courses that traditionally were not taken by women.
I’m heartened that girls and women have expanded opportunities. Yet, it is most wise they know this once was not the case so they will strive to preserve the educational equality rights that have, flawed or not, been in place for nearly 50 years.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Value privacy
It’s disturbing to see the GOP go from the party of limited government to the party of extreme government controllers of uterine content, reproductive ability and genital actions.
This management is creepy, perverted and quite pedophilic when applied to children. The only people who should be concerned about a child’s genitals are the child’s parents and physician. People fixated on children’s genitals are sick and need help.
I don’t want the government in my bedroom, my bathroom or in my physician’s examination room. And I don’t pay taxes so the government can monitor and manage what you are doing with your most private and personal liberty.
Speaking of taxes, I expect mine to provide for the public good including LGBT+ people, who are also taxpayers and contributors to our community. Healthy democracies do not ban productive community members, words or books. LGBT+ people are not like the fictional Voldemort. Keep it real.
Lastly, I point to the expert findings regarding undue influence and authoritarian control. We saw the sexual control of populace reproduction by the government in China’s one-child policy. Sexual control of community members was also administered in groups by Keith Raniere, Jim Jones, and David Koresh and we call them cult leaders.
This November, I will not vote for any candidate who thinks the role of government is to control my personal liberty, to tell me who to love, how to love and what my genitals should look like.
Private parts are not a public matter.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston