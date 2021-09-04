Too dumb to be president
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, aka “The Man Who Would Be King,” has really surpassed himself this time.
Now he says that the president of the United States, Joseph Biden, should “follow his lead” on dealing with COVID-19. However, according to the news online, Florida recently recorded 901 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. I couldn’t tell for sure from the article, but that may have been a daily high for that state, at least recently.
Despite this, DeSantis won’t pass mask mandates and he actively tries to prevent schools and others from doing so.
So, no, President Biden should not follow DeSantis’ lead and no one else should, either — unless they are trying to maximize COVID-19 deaths. DeSantis has decided he is fit to be president of the United States. However, since he is clearly not smart enough to be governor of Florida, it is hard to see how he is smart enough to be president of the United States.
On a bit of a tangent, I have to say I have felt for some time now that our U.S. population is too large. From the small amount of research I did, it appears there were 76 million living in the U.S. in 1900, 150 million in 1950 (my birth year) and 331 million last year.
The country is on its way to becoming too crowded. I would like to see the population reduced to at least 150 million, but not by having big bunches of my fellow citizens killed by nasty diseases, as is apparently the goal of DeSantis and other leading Republicans. If the population is to be reduced, let us do so gradually and intentionally, not by happenstance and slaughter.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Disturbing delivery
I was recently sent flowers by former employers and a fellow employee after the death of a close friend who was like a big brother since I was born. When this person from a floral shop delivered the flowers, she did not wear a mask. She was very brazen about her beliefs that COVID-19 is a big farce and that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a big fraud.
This delivery person was completely out of line. She cared nothing about the people she was delivering flowers to or what she may be spreading.
If you send flowers to anyone, check out the floral shop delivery people. No one needs to be put through the experience of being belittled (and exposed to a deadly disease) by an arrogant delivery person as I was.
If I were the owner of this floral shop, she would be terminated.
Julie Carpenter
Asotin
Democrats are socialists
For four years, the Democratic Party plus most major news media, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, censored President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
You can start with former President Barack Obama’s socialist Marxist agenda to transform society through his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, which protected illegals.
Since, there have been literally thousands of illegals who have emigrated and gone on welfare.
Now you have 23 states that are controlled by corrupt Democratic dictators such as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is responsible for 1,600 deaths in nursing homes but is not taking responsibility.
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California started with free health care and schooling for illegals — plus enabling them to vote in state and national elections.
Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington promoted green energy during July when the temperature was in the triple digits and the wind turbines out of Rosalia, Wash., were sitting idle and not generating energy.
That’s just one problem. His education system is another. Inslee does not think you need math if you were born a boy.
Yes, you have 23 states under a socialist dictatorship.
That leaves 27 states that should invoke the 25th Amendment this year.
Meanwhile, 2 million illegal immigrants with the COVID-19 virus will be on welfare.
Howard Miller
Asotin