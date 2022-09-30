Supports Eggleston
So, the Lewiston Tribune (Sept. 9) reports that Dr. Richard Eggleston might be charged with spreading “untruths” regarding COVID-19 testing and the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. This is not surprising.
Supports Eggleston
So, the Lewiston Tribune (Sept. 9) reports that Dr. Richard Eggleston might be charged with spreading “untruths” regarding COVID-19 testing and the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. This is not surprising.
It seems that he has joined a growing cadre of esteemed professionals who disagree with the “official” narrative of the current regime. The ranks of so-called vaccine skeptics include a Who’s Who of the world’s leading scientists, many of whom have received awards for their contributions.
Few in the public know of them because they’ve been silenced and censored. For example: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, combined in producing the Great Barrington Declaration, which criticizes this narrative, and currently has more than 900,000 signatures of agreement.
Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Byram W. Bridle and Dr. Pierre Kory are part of that group that has been threatened with the loss of their medical licenses for talking about their successes in treating this disease, helping their patients to avoid hospitalization and death.
I thought our freedom of speech was protected by the Constitution. Allowing doctors to share ideas of how best to treat a new disease would seem to me to be a most optimistic concept.
Eggleston’s articles were well documented with references to reputable sources. The veracity of his information is above reproach, unless we no longer live with our free speech protected.
Dennis Riendeau
Lewiston
Greed on display
Most developed countries allow abortions and restrict guns. Our country now restricts abortions but allows guns.
Guns that are being used to massacre the children who have been born.
We have 6 year olds, 10 year olds and children of all ages murdered while attending school. Gun corporations made money making those weapons.
So we punish women for aborting unwanted babies but allow gun corporations to make the weapons used to slaughter the children who have been born. Which means that gun money is more important than the lives of our children.
What an ugly display of greed for all the world to see.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Canceling subscription
Having delivered afternoon newspapers for six years as a boy (bike route) and having served as editor of my junior college newspaper, I’ve an affinity for the press. Given the Lewiston Tribune’s moderate (not “liberal”) bent, I assume the tolerance of right- wing op-ed nonsense and blather of letters to the editor, as opposed to sensibly conservative views espoused by the likes of George Will, is deemed essential for sales.
I suspect Marty Trillhaase and others on the staff deplore the downright meanness and lies that often appear as much as I do.
It’s a tad ironic, then, that I feel obliged to cancel my subscription, not on the grounds indicated above, but because of delivery issues. It wasn’t just the third or fourth miss that did it, but the failure of anyone there to supply a paper to me after my calls to the circulation folks.
I’ll close with a happier incident.
Yesterday my wife and I were posting signs for Democratic candidates in Moscow. Having no GPS, we asked a guy who was working in his yard if he knew where X Street was. He promptly took off his glove and consulted his cellphone. It took him some doing to work it out. When we thanked him, he genially pointed out we were of the “opposition,” so maybe he shouldn’t have helped us.
I said, “Well, after all, it’s the same country.” That felt good.
Mostly we’ll miss the comics, crosswords and Kathy Hedberg.
Regretfully,
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.