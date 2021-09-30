Untrustworthy
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s administrator says that only 41 percent of their staff is vaccinated against COVID-19.
Can this be true? If yes, why should anyone trust that facility with his health care or believe anything they might tell you about their concern for your well being?
LuVerne Grussing
Juliaetta
Who’s the source?
Who could have written these words — a prophet of old or a contemporary pundit:
So justice is driven back,
And righteousness stands at a distance;
Truth has stumbled in the streets,
Honesty cannot enter.
Truth is nowhere to be found,
And whoever shuns evil becomes a prey. (Isaiah 59:14-15)
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
Fear mongers
When Democratic politicians push the right to allow women to choose for themselves and their bodies regarding abortion (or may I say murder of the baby/living being) and then these hypocritical Democratic politicians do not allow all people to choose for themselves and their bodies regarding getting the vaccine or not, I call these Democratic politicians deceiving liars and hypocrites.
Ponder the total number of abortion deaths in our country.
Ponder the total number of COVID-19 deaths in our country and of these COVID-19 deaths all of the other health implications these people had before getting COVID-19.
Also ponder if we never had COVID-19: Would the influenza also affect these deaths with those people who had other health implications in themselves?
We all have our constitutional rights and we all should be allowed to have the choice to be vaccinated or not. This is our body and it’s for each of us to decide.
People, the vaccinated are still treated as the unvaccinated. Interesting observation we all should ponder.
I stand for my First Amendment rights where I am calling out all of these Democratic politicians and liberal media (Lewiston Tribune, etc.) as fear mongers — mongers driving fear into many.
With life, we do not fear.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Neglected
What to do? A neighbor of mine is guilty of neglecting his two dogs. One had a serious infection and, although treated by a vet, she needs more surgery to remove the rest of the infection in her tummy. He refuses to have it done.
His other old, deaf and crippled dog is bleeding from her rectum and, again, he refuses to take her to the vet for treatment.
I have contacted the sheriff and Idaho Rescue to no avail. The prosecutor refuses to handle the case.
I have been providing water and food for both dogs for months now because my neighbor refuses to provide for them. He claims that the dogs are not pets, but just animals. He never touches them nor shows them any kind of affection. I’m at my wit’s end. I’ve grown very fond of these dogs and they now know love for the first time in their lives.
Geri Smith
Nezperce