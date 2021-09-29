Look out for the kids
I’ve noticed an extraordinary amount of people using Burrell Avenue to get to work and come home, instead of using Bryden Avenue.
I wouldn’t have a problem with it as long as they do 25 miles per hour. They are doing 25 mph and above.
There are kids who live on this street and some have almost gotten hit.
There aren’t any crosswalks in my area. Pedestrians have the right of way, whether it’s there or not. They have the right to cross.
It would be nice to see people doing the speed limit and following pedestrian rights.
Please stop for the kids that need to cross to get home.
Desiree Marion
Lewiston
Consumed with self-pity
To Aaryan Fischer: I am so sorry about your mail service while you are in jail — not.
You made the reservation now; you can live with it.
The recent news in the paper involves the deaths of 13 young people who will never give or receive a letter — ever.
You have nothing to complain about.
There is so much more I would like to say, but it would fall on your deaf ears because you are so full of self-pity.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
No to masks
In the last two weeks, I’ve talked with more than 30 small business owners and employees in our city. Everyone I’ve talked with is hardworking, grinding out their product or service every day for the people in this city. They work hard, pay their taxes and take care of their families.
Many of them didn’t know what was on the agenda Monday night. Most of them were disgusted at this assault on our freedoms, our businesses and the obvious power grab of our lives. Most of them don’t have time to monitor what is going on in the city council.
Most of them hoped that when we voted for them, they were going to look out for our businesses and make sure that the constitution was followed in our wonderful little city in Idaho.
Businesses are already struggling to find employees. With a mask mandate, it will be that much harder. This overreach has to stop.
I’m not even sure whose agenda they were following, but it is definitely not on our agenda.
We will elect people who will help us do our jobs, not make our jobs almost impossible. We tried to make our voices heard during the last hijacking of our businesses. This time, we will make our voices heard at the election booth.
Ingar Blount
Lewiston