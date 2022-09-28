I’m writing to give my strong support for Tom Lamar’s candidacy to serve another term as Latah County commissioner. I’ve interacted with Lamar in a range of settings (cold mornings with Chinook Masters Swim, collaborations at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, etc.). There is no better public servant in Latah County.
At the most basic level, Lamar is one of the most kind, empathetic people I’ve ever known to engage in public policy. He truly cares about the diverse, vibrant local community. He is patient, a good listener and a role model.
Lamar’s approach to local governance is fiscally conservative, bipartisan, inclusive, collaborative and ethical. At the same time, he manifestly understands the uniqueness of Moscow and the surrounding area. We need wise policies as our regional population grows and pressures increase on our social services, water reserves and other resources. Small communities such as Moscow can all too easily turn into a tangle of commercial strips and poorly planned, unsustainable developments. In the long term, we risk turning a neighborly, livable gem of a community into another cautionary tale in bad planning.
Lamar is the best possible person to see us through the years of opportunity and challenge ahead.
Please give Tom Lamar your support in the upcoming election.