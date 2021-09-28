This is leadership?
With the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, I am confused why the Republican governors of several states do not want people to adhere to mask requirements. With 90 percent of the COVID-19 hospital patients unvaccinated and some dying, it appears more confusing. What gives them priority over others, delaying their required medical needs? The unvaccinated shout that the mandates are unconstitutional but do not indicate the exact section/paragraph of the Constitution.
Are these Republicans trying to kill off their party members or just anybody in general?
Are they looking for a better chance at becoming the ruling party in Congress as a result?
What kind of leadership is that?
I have always, to the best of my recollection, voted for the best candidate, regardless of political party. However, I believe it is time to vote Democratic in future elections at all levels of government because of this nonsense, the lies and poor judgment these Republican governors are dictating.
It becomes more and more obvious these governors are misleading as many people as possible to meet their goal — whatever that could possibly be.
Once again, there is no religious exemption for not getting the COVID-19 shots. If there is such exemption, like claimed in the Constitution, please quote the exact biblical book, chapter and verse. I doubt that our one and only true God included it.
Please get out, get the COVID-19 shots and wear masks until life can get back to normal, no matter how long that takes.
David Domolecny
Clarkston
Get vaccinated
In October of last year, both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Both received the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in January.
That revelation comes as the former president urged his followers to get vaccinated for the virus during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in July at Orlando, Fla., telling the audience, “How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot.” That encouragement marked a notable shift as Trump, during his time in office, had long dismissed the gravity of the virus and eschewed practices such as social distancing and mask wearing.
I appreciate the former president finally addressing the COVID-19 reality and the need for all you followers, non-vaxxers and nincompoops across America to get off your butts, get vaccinated before we receded back into last year. It’s idiotic for those unsupportable excuses floated by conspiracy clowns on Fox News, OAN and others that the vaccine was untested, done too quickly or that people get very ill or die from it.
What do think COVID-19 caused?
Illness and more than 600, 000 deaths in America alone.
New virus variants are capable of spreading faster with stronger contaminating factors in younger ages as well. ...
As a 28-year employee of Washington State University, I believe football coach Nick Rolovich needs to put his politics aside, man up to be a real leader to athletes, students, employees and get vaccinated or resign or be terminated. ...
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston