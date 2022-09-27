Too many people
We have too many yellow, red, tan, brown, Black and white people in the U.S.
Apartment costs are extremely high. Housing costs are becoming too costly.
Do you want 10, 12 or more people living in one-bedroom apartments? Do you want our parks, sidewalks and other public spaces filled by tents?
I am disappointed they didn’t finish building the entire wall on our southern border and put spiral, electrified wire at its top.
I dislike MAGA Republican Gov. Abbott of Texas sending illegal aliens to overcrowded cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Has anybody considered placing the sharks that are in our coastal city ocean shores into the full length of our Rio Grande River?
Herman Yates
Kamiah
Gresback well qualified
I want to start by offering a sincere thank you to everyone who has stepped up to offer their services to fulfill elected positions in our various levels of state government.
One of those individuals is my friend, Tim Gresback.
During the more than a decade that I’ve know Gresback, I’ve always been impressed with his orientation to finding workable solutions to whatever law case he was working on.
Therefore, I’m very thankful he has offered to serve Legislative District 6 in our Idaho House of Representatives. He will use those same skills to work in the Legislature on the many issues they will face in the coming years. His awards and recognition from the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association and Idaho State Bar Association speaks volumes about how highly respected he is.
If elected and should he take a position on an issue that I don’t agree with, at least I will be confident that Gresback thoroughly researched the bill and voted his conscience in support of what he believed was best for our great state.
Please consider Tim Gresback when you cast your vote on Nov.8.
Jon Kimberling
Moscow
Stupidity is dangerous
Carlo Capolla, a University of California professor of economic history, wrote that the biggest existential threat to the United States was stupidity.
He defined these types of people:
“The intelligent person’s actions benefit himself, others and his country.”
“A stupid person’s actions cause losses to another person, or to a group of persons, while himself deriving no gain.”
Stupid people are consistently stupid, which is what makes them so dangerous. They can take freedom itself away from a country like America.
An evil ogre will harass you with neither a reason nor an advantage. There is no appreciation for America going on in their minds.
These snakes are tearing down the Constitution and America itself with inflammatory hatred. They antagonize history with offensive stupidity. They assail the population with the agencies of government like such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department and FBI.
These stupids will try to make you believe in insanity, such as: Men can get pregnant. There is no such thing as DNA. An open border is good for the United States. All white people are racist. And we do not need police protection.
Stupid people are dangerous and damaging America because reasonable people find it difficult to understand unreasonable behavior.
The non-stupid must recognize and refute the stupid in order to prevent society from being demolished.
Trying to eliminate freedoms that Americans enjoy is about as dumb as a person can get.
Forrest Gump’s mother said it best: “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah