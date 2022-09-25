Back when this land had two presidents, Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis, a civil war was necessary to reunite the country. Imagine my surprise, then, to receive in the mail an envelope from President Donald J. Trump, when I thought Joseph Biden was our president.
Imagine my further surprise to learn that inside the envelope was a “survey” the Republican National Committee would use to stop Biden’s “Marxist agenda by electing Trump” majorities to the House and Senate.
The wording of this “survey” made it clear it was nothing but propaganda and that the senders were not interested in our answers but were very interested in stirring the emotions of so-called “patriots.” In fact, the introductory letter was addressed to “Dear Fellow Patriot.”
Well, I consider myself a patriot, but not a fellow with the mindset of these people.
I feel a stirring in my heart when I see the flag. But when I see it next to a Trump banner, the stirring moves down into my gut and it makes me sick — almost as sick as when I watched the Confederate flag being marched through the Capitol while the American flag was used to bludgeon police officers.
The “survey” (of course) asked for donations, which they needed urgently. And it seemed to me that anyone who gave money to them was either being duped (once again) or was wanting to contribute to the next civil war.