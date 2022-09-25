Father Frank Pavone, well known, outspoken pro-life defender, noted how priests seemed silent — not offering public prayers of thanksgiving — after the recent Dobbs Supreme Court decision, favoring life or at least handing the issue back to individual states to decide, was handed down.
Pavone ... speculated that they were now silencing themselves on the matter.
Pastor Russell Johnson of The Pursuit, a Seattle area church, is uncompromising and passionate. He stated in a recent interview on Daystar TV that the church “has an obligation to speak out on moral values and the truth of God’s scripture,” and to be “on the right side of eternity.”
He said, “When the church loses its voice, the world loses its mind.”
Evangelist Lance Wallnau of Flashpoint noted that Christians should be involved in culture or “we’ll lose what our Founding Fathers stood for.” He also mentioned the important role America plays on the world stage, saying, “When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.”
Successful attorney Kelly Shackelford, president, CEO and lead counsel for the First Liberty Institute, offers pro bono work for clients, defending religious liberty. FLI won the recent Supreme Court case for coach Joseph Kennedy (and all) to be able to pray on the football field, along with getting his job back.
Shackelford noted “a sea change” and a “new day for religion in America,” challenging the church to “step up” and “take advantage of the opportunities,” saying: “Now walk into the freedom the lord is giving us.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Vote for Gresback
In our current climate of political division, it’s refreshing to see true bipartisan support for Tim Gresback, candidate for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 6. He’s energetic, community-minded, fair, action-driven and he listens.
Gresback will work on a case-by-case basis for the betterment of Idahoans, and he understands that party-line politics do not serve us well because many issues are too complex to be solved with a rubber stamp.
Like us, Gresback is a small-business owner. He knows the challenges business owners face, from rising rents and interest rates, to labor shortages. He’s been endorsed not only by former Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney, but also former Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert. He connects with all sides of our community every day in both his work and personal interactions. And he has a genuine interest in others’ experiences and challenges.
This is the kind of representation we need in Boise. Please join us in voting for Tim Gresback on Nov. 8.