Information control in the form of book banning is a crime against humanity because it inhibits the development and full potential of the human mind. Information is necessary to a person’s ability to give informed consent. Removing access to information at our libraries is dangerous to the populace.
Works of fiction provide a wealth of information and is the original virtual reality. It allows the reader to explore vicariously, to learn ways to avoid failure and how to obtain successful outcomes. Stories enrich our human experience and allow us empathic exploration of other cultures, historical events and possible futures. In a very real way, books contribute to human survival.
Providing extremely limited reading material and views is the practice of indoctrination. It severely limits a person’s ability to think critically about the world and leaves him vulnerable to unhealthy undue influence.
Simply put, healthy democracies do not ban books. If you don’t like a book for whatever reason, don’t read it. There are plenty of books for your tastes and sensibilities. Our libraries need to be supported to provide the widest possible materials to serve the whole community.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Why are they afraid?
President John F. Kennedy said, “ A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”
What are Idaho Republican lawmakers afraid of?
They want to limit access to books that don’t agree with their version of history or that have information on gender issues.
Very young children in Idaho can have their own library card. But their parents must sign for them and agree to take responsibility for what the children check out of the library. It’s the parents, not the Legislature, who should decide what is appropriate for children to read.
Both the Republican House incumbents in Legislative District 6 voted for the bill to punish, fine and even jail librarians for letting children have books some legislators think are inappropriate.
Democratic Sen. David Nelson and District 6 candidates Tim Gresbeck and Trish Carter-Goodheart believe parents, not lawmakers, are in charge of their children’s library choices. Please vote for common sense and parental rights and vote for these Democrats in November.
L.J. Ross
Deary
Getting emotional
According to Dennis Prager, as a woman I am “too emotional” to be able to make good, rational decisions. Yet somehow, I seem to have the ability to indoctrinate small children. Really?
Well, Mr. Prager I am emotional when I read that the leader of the Idaho GOP, Dorothy Moon, requested that several Idaho companies and Idaho state agencies rescind their support of the Boise Pride parade and celebration. Several did, including Idaho Power, Zions Bank and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Instead of supporting our LGBTQ+ youth and families, the GOP and these institutions instead choose to demean and shun Idaho citizens they don’t agree with. Shameful.
Absolutely, I am emotional that educators and librarians throughout Idaho are worried about their jobs and their security because members of the GOP are determined to tell all Idahoans what they can and cannot read —and what they can and cannot learn.
Darn right I am emotional that I no longer have the constitutional right to make my own decisions regarding my own body, a right I have had for 50 years. Yet the Idaho Legislature, overwhelmingly made up of GOP men, thinks it knows more about women than women. Absolutely that makes me emotional.
So as an “emotional woman,” I am making sure that I vote this November.
I am making sure to vote for candidates who respect me and respect all Idahoans regardless of their gender or their sexual identity.
I’m voting blue this November.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Reelect Nelson
Tired of extremists in Idaho? Don’t elect any more of them.
That’s why I support David Nelson for the District 6 state Senate seat. He values education, health care and Idaho’s agricultural and wild lands.
Most of all, he takes a commonsense approach to governing, and he listens to the people he represents — no matter their party or beliefs. His opponent, who held the seat in the past, is best known for yelling at his own constituents. That doesn’t help anyone.
On the other hand, Nelson not only treats people with respect but also has demonstrated his ability to create and support legislation that benefits Idaho residents.
Reelect David Nelson and take a step toward making Idaho a better place for all of us.