A Sept. 11 letter titled “Junk science” has the facts all wrong.
A Sept. 11 letter titled “Junk science” has the facts all wrong.
The “Inland 360, Escaping Heat” science page for kids was correct. The letter writer either didn’t pay attention or hasn’t taken a course dealing with heat transfer.
There are three modes of heat transfer — conduction, convection and radiation. In each, thermal energy flows from hot to cold. During a century of study, thousands of scientists and engineers have documented this. ...
The larger the temperature difference, the faster the rate of heat transfer.
The letter writer does not understand effects of density and gravity that cause the physical movement of matter, which is different than heat transfer.
The letter asked: “Why does a thermometer at my ceiling read 3 degrees higher than at floor level?”
The reason is the density of air or any fluid decreases as the temperature increases. Cooler air is denser, thus heavier, and gravity causes the cooler, denser air to sink toward the floor while the warmer, lighter air will rise toward the ceiling.
The ceiling prevents the warm air from continuing to rise, trapping it. ... This phenomena is the physical movement of matter driven by density differences, not a pure heat transfer phenomena.
The letter writer, a self-proclaimed science nerd, apparently does not understand the difference between heat transfer and the physical movement of matter. Before giving an opinion, why don’t they educate themselves by studying the topic or taking a physics, thermodynamics or heat transfer course offered by an accredited educational institution?
David Drown
Emeritus professor of chemical engineering
Moscow
Unelected judges
More news on your right to elect your judges. At the judiciary’s urging, the Legislature passed a law allowing the Supreme Court to appoint retiring judges as senior judges, without any limit on the duration of the appointment, who can sit on any case to which the Supreme Court assigns them, with the litigants and public having no say in the matter. And these appointments are made by a five-member court, four of whom, themselves, were initially appointed to the court, enabled by the early retirement of their predecessors.
Compare this practice with Article VII, Sections 6 and 11 of the Idaho Constitution.
Section 6 provides: “The justices of the Supreme Court shall be elected by the electors of the state at large.”
Section 11 provides: “The state shall be divided into five (5) judicial districts, for which a judge shall be chosen by the qualified electors thereof, whose term of office shall be four (4) years.”
If Idahoans want politicians to decide who their judges are, they can vote to amend the Idaho Constitution to permit it. Until then, we are constitutionally entitled to have our cases decided by judges who have to answer to us at an election.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
