Perplexed
We are only a few weeks from the election and President Donald Trump flags are flying all over Idaho.
But I’ve yet to see a Joe Biden flag, and it gives me pause. Are we really that forgiving of Trump’s behavior? Perhaps his boast that he could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue and no one would care is accurate.
But even if I agreed politically with everything Trump says, I couldn’t vote for him because I grew up despising bullies, liars and spoiled-rotten rich kids. Trump grew up being all three of those despicable things, and I don’t understand people putting their trust in him, unless they are doing so based solely on politics.
Yet even that logic (if you can call it that) is hard to grasp when it presents us with the ancient paradox: “If I told you I was a liar, would you believe me?” An answer to that conundrum is almost as perplexing as the loyalty of Trump voters to a man who does not deserve it.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Wake up, young voters
This is a wake-up call to all millennials and Gen Z individuals. The 2020 election will be one of the most important elections in the history of America, and our generations hold the power to turn this election around. ...
COVID-19 cases are surging. Cultural wars are raging all over the country over racial inequality. Immigrants are still detained and separated from their children. Climate change continues to be treated as a hoax by the Trump administration.
During his almost four years as president, Donald Trump has managed to turn America into a battleground ignited by hatred and violence toward minorities. Former Vice President Joe Biden said in his presidential announcement video: “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”
At 21, I feel profound anxiety and fear about my future every day. My generation, as well as the others to come, will suffer through horrible crises if we continue to elect people such as Trump, who favor benefits for multimillionaires and their companies before the basic needs of ordinary Americans. The United States has one of the lowest rates of young voter turnout in the world. This is why I am urging all millennials and Gen Zers to register to vote and to encourage others around them to get involved.
We need to advocate for our future, and it begins with the election in November. Let’s make the youth-voter turnout higher than ever this year.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino