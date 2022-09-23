Are you there yet?
This is a question for Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher. Here is a partial list of former President Donald Trump’s misdeeds that you have actively supported:
l Telling 30,000-plus lies while in office.
l Committing acts of sexual misconduct.
l Holding secret, undocumented conversations with Vladimir Putin.
l Giving $1 trillion to the richest 1% (including himself).
l Promoting an insurrection against America.
l Promising pardons to those who invaded our Capitol.
l Stealing and hiding thousands of top secret and secret documents, thereby endangering our national security and the lives of numerous secret operatives.
l Supporting and applauding racism and fascism.
l Obstructing justice multiple times.
l Insulting and denigrating every veteran.
l Calling enforcement agents “enemies of the state.”
So far, you have managed to support all of this for six-plus years. That, sirs, lands squarely on your heads.
So, gentlemen, are you there yet? Are you ready to stand for something? Please explain your reasoning for supporting the former president.
Charles Tate
Boise
Meet the candidates
The Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club is hosting a free, open-to-the-public candidate forum on Oct. 11 at noon at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Come meet your statewide and local candidates who will be on the ballot. Talk to them, ask questions and get signs. Lunch is available for purchase. Be informed, make your voice heard and be ready to vote in November.
Heather Moore
Lewiston
