Wasting tax dollars
It looks to me like the Republicans, such as Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, are losing all the way around. Examples include the lost court case to try to restrict the voters’ initiative process and, just recently, their idiotic attempt to get a quorum to ban vaccine mandates.
Poor Republicans: They can’t even get their own bunch to support them. They are wasting your Idaho taxpayer money on frivolous support for lawsuits like the one that went to the Idaho Supreme Court.
You need to get all of them out of office next election. I think that would be a fair election. Quit allowing the elected officials to waste your tax dollars.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
Flip of the coin
Idaho hospitals and clinics are now being affected by lack of human and treatment resources (including oxygen) by the delta spike. As the holder of doctorate and legal degrees, I reviewed the implemented Idaho state guidelines for crisis standards of care, (published last year, not used until this month).
Summarized on Page 8 is what happens if there is a tie for a ventilator: “In the event that there are more patients in a priority category than there are critical care resources/ventilators, several ‘tiebreakers’ should be used.
“(1) Priority should first be given to children ages 0-17.
“(2) Priority should next go to pregnant women with a viable pregnancy (greater than) 28 weeks of gestation.
“(3) Priority should then go to patients based on lifecycle, prioritizing those patients who have lived through fewer lifecycles (lifecycle categories: age 18-40, age 41-60; age 61-75; older than age 75).
“(4) Priority should next go to individuals who perform tasks that are vital to the public health response of the crisis at hand, including, but not limited to, those whose work directly supports the provision of acute care to others.
“(5) Finally, if a ‘tie’ still remains, a lottery (i.e. random allocation) should be used to determine priority for ventilator access.”
Your quality of rationed care could all come down to a coin flip.
Vaccination is a highly effective local means to avoid health care rationing. But if you don’t, see a doc fast if you have the symptoms.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston