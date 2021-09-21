Fighting the last war
I was honored to share letter page space with my friend Richard Hanby on Sept. 12. Like Hanby, I encourage COVID-19 vaccination — even though getting my two jabs didn’t provide full immunity and I write now from quarantine.
Hanby’s war metaphor struck a chord with me: If we’re in a war on COVID-19, then our national war effort is a joke.
We’ve long abandoned World War I trench warfare but we fight COVID-19 with the same tactics used against the Spanish flu.
The effectiveness of vaccines have made them the box outside of which the government is unable to think.
The National Institutes of Health has excluded “off-label therapeutics that have been approved for other indications” from research funding (niaid.nih.gov). If my understanding is correct, that means no funding for further tests of therapies like ivermectin.
Ivermectin might be the musette bag of this war but no alternative therapy will ever be found if research for it isn’t funded.
And it’s not just pharmaceuticals. In the spring of 2020, the Defense Production Act was used to prioritize contracts for needed respiratory devices, resulting in nearly all being delivered by September of that year (Government Accountability Office-21-108).
Despite the GAO recommending continuing the program, there was no further prioritization.
The absence of a real war effort on the hospital readiness front — which will help with the next war as well — is woefully negligent.
The government put all its eggs in the vaccination basket and now those chickens have come home to roost.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Biden’s order illegal
President Joe Biden ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a law that bans all evictions from rental property.
On Aug. 3, the CDC outlined a federal law, which forbids evictions across America.
If proprietors were to try to evict tenants for not paying rent, they can face court actions.
Our communist government has appropriated money belonging to owners of those properties. As of June, property owners were owed $27.5 billion in unpaid rents.
If Democrats can mandate away income from property, they can mandate:
l Grocery stores cannot charge for food in consumers’ carts.
l Farmers cannot charge for what they grow.
l The Lewiston Tribune cannot charge for newspapers.
In June, five Supreme Court Justices deemed the old no-eviction ban was illegal.
Biden and his communist puppet masters knew the ban was blatantly unconstitutional. They renewed the banned evictions anyway.
The Constitution says government shall not take private property without just compensation.
The Communist Manifesto states: “The theory of the communists may be summed up in the single sentence: abolition of private property.”
This is what former President Barack Obama meant when he said, “We are going to fundamentally transform America.”
Democrats choose communism over democracy.
Is this a good idea? Of course not. It’s not America. It’s totalitarian. It’s Marxism.
Modern communist Democrats have taken private property away from Americans.
On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court ruled Democrats could not seize property/rents.
Will Democratic Marxists comply or insurrectionally challenge the Supreme Court and Constitution?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Elect Rogers
Heather Rogers is a very loving mom and a very strong Christian woman.
She has started up her own business and has been very successful. She has held many prominent positions. She has inspired me to stand up for our rights at all times.
I think she would be great for the Lewiston City Council because she is very outgoing and goes above and beyond to make sure our rights are heard.
I think she would be exactly the kind of person we need for Lewiston City Council.
Sandra Charlton
Lewiston