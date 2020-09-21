Welcomes the challenge
As the race for Nez Perce County commissioner from District 2 ramps up, especially in this COVID-19 climate, information through media, social or otherwise, may be all you get. I wanted to let people know I am proud to run for reelection as a Republican and a strong conservative.
I welcome the challenge from my opponent, independent candidate Jeff Nesset, as this is a good time to highlight accomplishments and struggles these past 10 years since we both have several years in public service.
With the cancellation of the fair, parade and other events, the campaigns will indeed be spending more money and time on social media and ads to get their campaigns noticed, but will you get their full message? My advice is voters will need to seek out information to make sound judgments.
We are proud at Nez Perce County of having adopted a 0 percent property tax increase for 2021. We did that by holding expenses to no more that we get from revenue, a simple concept. Perhaps that should be practiced at all levels of government.
Whether you are voting early or on Nov. 3, please read the advisory vote about a new courthouse on the second page of the ballot and help the county commissioners make a wise decision moving forward.
Most importantly, please vote.
Doug Havens
Lewiston
Airport’s deep state
In the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board’s reason for terminating Stout Flying Service’s lease, the taxpayers have yet to hear which of the 39 grant assurances was violated.
Surely with such a serious accusation, the board could be more specific. I am certain there have been other cases of airport tenants who have been in default. Yet we haven’t read anything about them losing their lease.
So we have to assume the airport worked with them to remedy the situation. If that is the case, then the authority board itself has violated Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances — namely No. 22: economic nondiscrimination.
By working with other tenants to remedy lease defaults, yet refusing to work with Stouts, the board is engaging in “unjustly discriminatory” behavior.
The list of FAA grant assurances is easily found through a Google search.
Chairman Gary Peters’ interest in vintage aircraft and aspirations for opening a museum (nonprofit) along with the historical significance of the Stout leased area makes the scrutiny given Stouts lease very suspect. It looks a lot like someone is using his position to gain a financial benefit.
It’s almost as if the airport is run by a “deep state.”
Perhaps our prosecutor, Justin Coleman, could focus the same amount of attention on the airport authority board that he does on the city of Lewiston.
Nancy K. Randall
Lewiston
Hedberg’s a gem
I’ve been meaning to convey to Kathy Hedberg how much I enjoy her columns. She truly has a way of sharing her seasons of life during many years with good humor and encouragement.
She is a gem.
Now, hot on her heels, I read Matt Baney’s Sept. 17 commentary about Eleanor, his 20-year-old cat.
These awesome everyday accounts are so mentally uplifting in a sea drowning with multiple disasters. I am so thankful for a local newspaper faithfully delivered to my Lewiston Tribune tube. It means so much when you’re retired.
Some folks not internet connected and on fixed incomes really appreciate seeing this tangible connection to the outside world.
Even the Letters to Editor has exploded with multiple opinions and I rarely see the petty arguments that took up precious space.
Keep up the sprinkling of food, gardening, etc., along with local happenings. We look forward to the “showers of blessings” we need.
Nan Smith
Clarkston
Backs Soto
Voters who want a problem solver and an independent voice advocating for Idahoans should vote for Rudy Soto for the 1st Congressional District:
l Soto is not accepting donations from corporations so he can focus on the needs of Idahoans.
l Soto committed to serving no more than three two-year terms — so he can work for us.
l If elected, Soto plans to work with the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of congressmen and women seeking cooperation on key policy issues.
l Soto supports Social Security and Medicare, and will fight for quality, affordable health care.
l Soto will work to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, which will help businesses and improve access to telehealth and remote learning.
l Soto is a veteran and former military policeman.
l Soto has experience working in Congress as both staff and as legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association.
We need moderate, bipartisan, independent-minded representatives who will work to solve the problems we face. Soto is the best choice for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.
Rudy will be in Grangeville on Friday from 5 to-7 p.m. for a town hall. The town hall will be held at the pavilion in Pioneer Park at the east end of Main Street.
To learn more about Rudy Soto, visit: https://rudysoto.us.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville