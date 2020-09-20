Democrats embrace chaos
The 2020 Democratic Party Platform is full of toxic socialistic themes, which, if implemented, will necessarily destroy America.
Rioters, looters, murderers, property destroyers and arsonists believe “systemic racism” justifies their behavior. No speaker at the Democratic National Convention condemned these criminal actions; the Democratic Party supports lawlessness.
Democratic dogma has been raising chaos at all levels of society. Democrats own the riots.
Black Lives Matter and antifa support Joe Biden because Biden supports them.
The “de-fund the police” movement, critical race theory and white privilege are creations of people who are in the Democratic Party.
Socialist propaganda and the Democratic Party are full of excuses for the carnage in America today. It is time to stop pretending Democrats have any interest in working people.
Most moderate Democrats love America and do not want her destroyed. They should think hard about their support because a vote for Biden is a vote for socialism and the end of American prosperity and freedom.
A radical Democrat stabbed a worker. He told police he “felt the need to find a white guy to kill.” This is the outcome of the left hating people because of the color of their skin.
The Democratic Party and the rioters are codependent. They both want the same things: power and control. They each use the other to get what they want.
Democrats have walked away from the middle class. Why, then, should they be trusted to rule over a nation of more than 330 million people?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah