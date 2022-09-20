Read it again
Well, Bridger Barnett — aka “blah blah” or “bb” — is back.
He is still like that dog with a frisbee. He just can’t stop chasing it.
Unfortunately, old bb has still not learned to accurately read what is placed in black and white in front of him. Go back, bb, and read my letter, carefully this time. And you may be able to see that I did not blame former President Donald Trump for the high fuel prices.
What I said was that Trumpskipop’s sycophants, apparently now including old bb, are using the high fuel prices to attack President Joe Biden in an effort to get their idol back into the White House.
By the way, the prediction in my letter that the fuel prices will go down seems to be proving true. Time will tell.
I do need to set the record straight, however, in one other respect.
Old bb says that there is a love affair between me and the Tribune’s editors.
Well, that is totally wrong. I have seen Marty Trillhaase and he just plain ain’t that purty.
Just saying.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
More protectionism
“Mighty nice public office you’ve been elected to. It’d be a shame if something happened to it.”
Apparently Marty Trillhaase thinks it’s OK for major corporations to threaten elected officials that way.
In fact, he’s more than willing to act as “button-man” for Micron boss Sanjay Mehrotra (Lewiston Tribune, Sept. 8).
Trillhaase braced Idaho’s congressional delegation members over their votes against the CHIPs Act.
He did so by reminding them that in 1988 Micron supported Mike Burkett against then-state Sen. Jim Risch because Risch opposed its will.
Here’s how Jim Fisher later described it: “(Micron founder Joe) Parkinson poured money into (Burkett’s) campaign, money in an amount unheard of in an Idaho legislative race. ... The result was the state’s political upset of the decade.”
So it’s OK if corporations pick the winners and losers in elections?
Trillhaase treats pork-seeking CHIPs recipients like selfless saints.
Trillhaase, who complains about Idaho not taxing corporations enough (Lewiston Tribune, Sept. 11), said zip about the $24 billion in federal tax relief Micron et al. will enjoy, while you’ll face the new “IRS Army” if you receive $601 via Venmo.
Trillhaase also managed to use GOP Senate spendthrift Mitch McConnell as an example of good leadership.
This is the Tribune being there for the little guy?
CHIPs is just as much protectionism as a tariff on foreign semiconductors. CHIPs won’t save Americans a dime on products containing memory chips.
Quote of note: “Government exists to transfer public money into private hands.” — Julian Assange
Thomas A.
Hennigan
Asotin
