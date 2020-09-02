Banished from God’s house
Regarding a recent Associated Press article, I just sent the following to Bishop Stanovsky of the Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church.
Your Holiness:
I read about your order removing the stained glass window from Boise’s Cathedral of the Rockies and your statement about it.
I am disappointed that you, a primary church leader, would interpret God’s will to be removal of this window from his house. This contradicts every religious teaching I have experienced in more than 70 years.
By all accounts, Robert E. Lee and the others depicted were pious men living by the mores of their time. Aren’t forgiveness and the right of final judgment God’s decisions? Yet you proclaim the right to determine who deserves a place in his house?
If Lee were to physically walk into that church, would you have him expelled?
For you to participate in the destruction of this country’s historical monuments in the name of purifying our sin of slavery is hypocritical at best and, at worst, itself a sin. What gives you the right to make such judgments?
With all due respect, you walk a precarious line. Once you open that door, who or what will you next ban from his house?
Will I, a Christian conservative, no longer deserve entry to his house? I would like a more intellectual explanation than the knee-jerk reaction that Lee “was a bad man.”
I have a feeling I will wait for that for a very long time.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Make the change
Nathan Alford, before you drag Lewiston’s daily paper down to a four-page paper, might I give you a suggestion?
You folks have two papers, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Why don’t you put Marty Trillhaase in charge of the Moscow paper where he can spew his hateful diatribe about President Donald Trump and all of us deplorables who support him?
He can continue to print those anti-American cartoons, attack the Second Amendment, attack our police, etc.
Then, in the Lewiston paper, you could actually hire a conservative, pro-American, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-law enforcement, pro-rural lifestyle person to take the helm.
With those two formats, the Democratic liberals can subscribe to the Moscow paper and the rest of us can subscribe to a pro-America Lewiston paper. We will see which paper gets more subscribers and advertisers.
Of course, you will definitely want to come up with a new name to go along with the re-branding as I doubt the previous subscribers you’ve misread for the past years will be willing to subscribe to anything called the Lewiston Tribune. You’ve been dealing in liberal ideology for so long that you failed to recognize that you reap what you sow.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia