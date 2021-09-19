Who’s running the show?
Dear President Joe Biden:
Having served in the U.S. Army, I can respect the chain of command. And even though I did not vote for you, I wrote you an email, saying “All I ask of you is to be an effective leader.”
Clearly you are not that person. No effective leader would ever leave that much military equipment behind. A true leader would have gathered as much as he can. Whatever equipment remains — and you ask any soldier — would have been destroyed.
That was a great exit strategy Joe.
Napoleon had a better exit strategy when he withdrew from Russia.
Your latest speech saying “Our patience is wearing thin”: Sometimes parents say that to their kids. We are not your kids. And in case you forgot, which I’m sure you already have, our voting process elected you. No true leader would ever talk that way to his fellow citizens.
During the press conference on Aug. 29, you said, “I’m not supposed to take any questions.”
Oh my God; No true leader would ever say that, which makes me wonder: Who told you to say that?
Clearly someone else is running the country, Joe.
So my only advice to you is this: Stick to the only thing you are in charge of — selecting your flavor of pudding from the White House lunch menu.
Mike Uhlenkott
Lewiston
Biden’s a dictator
This morning, while listening to George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” I heard him replay President Joe Biden saying that he did not have a legal right to require vaccines and so he would not take such a step.
If he knows it is not legal, why has he now done so?
He has done so because he is convinced that he can get away with it. And if courts do eventually outlaw it, he will have forced many to get it against their better judgment or forced many to lose their jobs because they stood for their opinions and/or convictions before the courts ruled on the case.
In losing their jobs, they may become unable to support their loved ones. That could lead to hunger and/or homelessness. What good does that accomplish?
That is not how a democratic republic operates. It operates to protect the individual from the misused power of the majority.
Also, the United States is a signatory on the Nuremberg Code (1947). It is about individual rights toward medical procedures.
The first of 10 principals given is: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”
No one, not even a president, can do away with this agreement. Look it up.
In a free country, people are allowed to have information from both sides of an argument and they are allowed to make up their own minds. Bring both viewpoints to the light of public awareness.
Why, then, is the left squelching any discussion of anything contrary to their opinion? That’s how dictatorships work.
Bruce Barnett
Lewiston
Honor 9/11’s heroes
As I take time to give thanks and reflect on the heroism of our 9/11 responders, I can’t help but wonder what they would think of our country 20 years after their ultimate sacrifice.
If alive today, would they harass or assault other Americans because of their differences? Would they deny others the freedom to live their lives in peace? Would they deliberately lie, cheat or misinform others just to make their points loudly known?
Most importantly, would they ask, “What’s in it for me?”
No. Twenty years ago, brave Americans willingly jumped into the fray for one purpose — to save their country. Let us honor their patriotism and sacrifice by following the simple words of Todd Beamer, a passenger on Flight 93: “Let’s roll.”
Patrice K. Yeatter
Kooskia