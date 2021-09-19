How many more?
Regarding the headlines of the Sept. 15 Lewiston Tribune to the effect that eight died the day before in our area from COVID-19, I find myself wondering: How many must die before our good friends at Christ Church here in Moscow will support the wearing of masks?
Would 18 in one day suffice? Perhaps 80? How about seven times 77 for a good scriptural number (Matthew 18:22)? That would come to 539 (I did the math). Just curious.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
What’s killing whitetail ?
While thousands of whitetail deer are dying in the Clearwater region of Idaho, the public is being kept in the dark about the real reason.
You’ve heard it is a gnat problem. But really it’s a livestock problem.
Domestic cows carry a disease called Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (blue tongue). The gnat is only the transporter. The cow is the host. The gnat transports the disease from the cow to our whitetail deer.
This is well documented by the Fish and Game wildlife veterinarian Dr. Mark Drew, who conducted a five-year study on a ranch near Peck. That study proved that while cows pastured on the ranch, the deer die-off was astronomical. Once the cows were removed and the water sources were eliminated for the following four years, gnat traps resulted in zero gnats infected with EHD.
Many in the Legislature know this. But rather than buck political resistance from agricultural groups, they stick their heads in the sand. After all it’s only deer.
It’s time the public demand that all livestock entering or residing in Idaho be vaccinated for this deadly disease.
Call your legislator today.
Mitch Sanchotena
Nampa
Breeding COVID-19
At a time in our history when a small but deadly killer is causing everyone to distance and segregate, Asotin County’s prosecutors, Ben Nichols and Curt Liedkie think it is OK to contain people in a run-down and under-staffed jail.
This means putting good men and women at risk of losing there lives.
COVID-19 is real and it is not playing around. The jail is shoved full of people from the street who are not put into isolation. Plus cleaning supplies are slim to none. Once a week they provide Comet and there are never any rags to clean surfaces. Rust and black mold are in the showers and on the vents.
It is most certainly cruel and unusual punishment, not to mention unconstitutional.
I fear for my health and the health of my cell mates and their families.
Social distancing is impossible when you are in a 6-foot by 8-foot cell, two to three deep for 21 hours a day. It’s the perfect breeding ground for COVID-19. Help stop the spread of this disease.
Johnny Maltba
Clarkston
Church displayed integrity
Kudos to Alex Church for his courage and integrity to speak the truth at the school board meeting. I pray the school board listens to him. I know he speaks for many teachers, staff and Lewiston residents.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Do it for others
This is not about you.
For the public good, for your mom, for your dad, for your brother, for your sister, for your children, for your neighbor, for your community, for your state and for your country: Please get vaccinated.
Theresa Dahmen
Moscow
Liberty or death?
President Joe Biden has gone too far with his mandates on the American people. Now he is even attempting to dictate our personal health care to us. I am reminded of Patrick Henry’s speech in March of 1775.
Here are his words:
“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God, I know not what course others may take; but, as for me, give me liberty, or give me death.”
Today, many Americans are willing to trade their liberty for the false promise of safety. Soon, if we continue down this path, we will be no different than all the other third world countries.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston