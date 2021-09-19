Vote yes on Prop. 1
I quite often see the statement that the city of Lewiston budget is more than $100 million. And in the same breath, they say that property taxes are too high.
They don’t mention the fact that only $23.1 million of the $104.9 million budget is from property taxes.
They don’t mention that the property tax rate is the lowest it’s been since 1985.
They don’t mention that $49 million is for capital projects, which is currently mostly paid for by outside sources but eventually will be repaid by the 40 percent increase in fees.
They don’t mention the fact that the operating budget is about the same as last year.
But they do say the budget is why the citizens of Lewiston need to vote for a strong mayor government. They promise to cut the city budget. What you probably will see from those who embellish strong mayor government will not be more for less — but less for more.
An exhaustive study published in August 2019 by the Public Administration Review reported that local governments headed by city managers are 57 percent less likely to have corruption. Ask yourself: Why would someone from the county start a city initiative to replace a city manager with a mayor?
Don’t be bamboozled by half-truths (or less). Vote Yes for Proposition 1 on Nov. 2.
Keep our city manager/council government.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Get vaccinated
A variety of different vaccines have been used for many years.
As a result, a number of serious diseases have been eliminated.
When I was a young lad, childhood diseases were an unfortunate part of daily life. Diseases such as measles, mumps, chicken pox, whooping cough, scarlet fever and polio (infantile paralysis) were relatively common. Then along came vaccinations. As a result, we all now enjoy a relatively disease-free life.
I can remember being afraid to go to sleep at night for fear of waking up with polio. I had a friend who became infected with polio. Although he recovered, he spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair because of paralysis in his legs. Today, we are no longer subject to such threats, thanks to vaccinations.
When I was in the Army, I was ordered overseas. Before deployment, I received numerous vaccinations to protect me from diseases I may have encountered. My fellow soldiers and I never gave it a second thought because we knew the Army was just trying to protect us and others.
I think there are large numbers of people who have not had the above-described experiences and therefore are not fully aware of what vaccinations have done and are doing to protect us.
Regardless, I will never understand the current reluctance to get vaccinated for COVID-19. After all, the only reason for doing so is to protect ourselves and our fellow human beings.
So set aside your inhibitions and get vaccinated.
Bud R. Van Stone
Lewiston
Local hero
KLEW-TV’s weekly community hero segment highlights good works done in and around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
For this, I say they are a community hero.
Reporter Justin Spinnie shined the spotlight on Lewiston’s Reliance Center (www.reliancecenter.org) and Heather Lawless, the founder, a while back, which was so appreciated. Lawless’ dream was to start a center to not only support pregnant women and girls in need (at no cost), but to do so much more. She is accomplishing just that.
In fact, Lawless is running on all cylinders to complete the dream God downloaded to her.
One of Lawless’ goals was to purchase and set up a mobile unit to do everything her clinic does (ultrasounds, STD testing, etc.), and this was accomplished.
On top of helping clients in all kinds of ways (Lawless has even taken home young pregnant women to give them a hand up), she does amazing fundraisers — often not charging for events, yet hoping people may give support as they are able — including having actor Kirk Cameron, author Bob Goff and Abby Johnson (the woman whose true life story was featured in the movie “Unplanned”) come to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Lawless might not tell you the costs involved in events and in her work, but she is grateful for any support from the public.
If you are seeking a great charity to give to (and there are many), please consider Reliance Center. Your financial support will go toward an excellent cause and you will literally save lives.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston