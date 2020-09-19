Double standard
In regards to Kevin and Tammy Hasenoehrl’s support for Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy I have my own opinion and although I live in Washington, I own property in Idaho.
What really upsets me is their statement “people like you are the cause of all the country’s problems.”
I assume they are referring to us liberals who defend the rights a woman has to take care of herself due to a pregnancy that threatens her own life or an unwanted pregnancy due to rape, incest, etc.
“You people” who condemn this killing of innocents turn right around and defend the merciless killing of innocent children due to school shootings and drive-by shootings because “you people” won’t compromise on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
The majority of us liberals want to compromise on both issues but “you people” have decided not to compromise. For “you people,” it is your way or the highway.
Fred Silflow
Clarkston
No vulgarity, please
Times are difficult these days with fires, COVID-19, racial issues and politics.
I count myself fortunate to live in a country that allows freedom of speech to voice our personal views.
I live in Kamiah and it saddened me when driving off U.S. Highway 12 downhill to Fifth Street to see a house with all the windows painted with racial and political views.
The worst of it is having my 8-year-old granddaughter in the car with me and asking, “Grandma, what does ‘F*** Trump’ mean?”
We all have the right to protest, but let’s leave the vulgarity out of it, please.
Maybe it’s time to ask our little town to add a “no vulgarity ordinance” within the city limits.
Linda Engledow
Kamiah
Dump Trump
How many instances of chaos and incompetence does one need to conclude that Donald Trump is unfit to be president? We should be very frightened that his constant lies, misdeeds, promotion of voter suppression and foreign intervention in our election might result in another four years of these relentless behaviors.
Below are but a few of his egregious attacks on our country’s values, constitutional norms and global alliances:
l His complete and abject denial of the hazards of climate change to the Earth’s survival and overturning numerous environmental safeguards, thereby increasing pollution.
l His inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting the virus is “of minor consequences” despite nearly 200,000 deaths in the United States.
l His demeaning attitude toward military heroes as “suckers” and “losers.”
l His handling of the Southern border immigration crisis by caging children separated from their parents.
l His aiding and abetting the world’s most despotic dictators.
l His bankruptcies to avoid repayment of contracted debt, his refusal to allow his taxes to be revealed, his false statements to bank and insurance companies, and his money laundering schemes.
l His illegal use of a bogus charitable foundation and numerous violations of the Hatch Act.
Do we really want more of this behavior? It is high time to vote this dangerous, narcissistic president out of office on Nov. 3.
Joanne Reece
Moscow