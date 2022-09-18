Biden’s record
Watching President Joe Biden’s speech, it was clearly a message that half of the country is semi-fascist and a threat to the democracy.
He did try and soften that by saying he only meant the MAGA supporters and not other conservative Republicans.
My thoughts are that all 74 million who voted for former President Donald Trump liked $2 gasoline and secure borders, which both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton said were necessary to protect our nation. They liked 1.2% inflation, being strong on crime and a strong military to protect all of us and our allies.
And the list goes on.
I and all Republicans plus, I think, many independents as well as some Democrats liked Trump’s policies.
Biden wants a one-party system, which would be a dictator.
It seems to me Joe and his followers are the ones who are leading our country down the wrong path. As we continue to send money to Ukraine to support Biden’s war, it is ironic that Biden is totally the reason why Vladimir Putin was able to invade Ukraine.
Think about it. When Trump was president, crude oil was really cheap and Putin could not afford to do any thing.
Then here comes Joe’s war on American energy and crude is going up and up. As the price of crude is moving up, Putin’s coffers are filling up as Russia is a major exporter of fossil fuels.
Biden’s energy policies really are hurting many Americans, driving up inflation and funding Putin’s war on Ukraine. Who thinks that is good leadership.
Food for thought.
Jerry Linehan
Clarkston
Driving liberals hysterical
The 2016 slogan, Make America Great Again, and red caps, drove the liberals into hysteria, panic and violent aggression toward that popular conservative movement.
Hysteria — Many definitions of MAGA were concocted by the left because “America First” had become hollow, unrelatable words to them — often promised but never delivered by most politicians.
But a politician was not doing the promising this time.
Panic — An unencumbered, nonpolitician could expose and derail progressive projects if he or she were to get elected president. Attempting to re-write American history and teaching critical race theory in elementary schools would not fit into MAGA philosophy. Teaching white privilege to military recruits, and exposure of soft on crime /anti police policies of liberal cities could be exposed and rescinded by MAGA.
Aggression — Five years of violent aggression — also known as the “resistance” — toward MAGA and its fans have profoundly divided our country, thanks to Democrats and a wayward press who hid the truth while supporting liberal chaos. Together, in 2020, they somehow doused the hopes of 73.6 million “America First” voters.
Yet, the hysteria, panic and aggression continue through attacking a former president who awoke millions of new voters in 2016.
They may cancel and sideline the nonpolitician who proved MAGA was possible, but they cannot erase the “America First” successful policies.
Many others are ready to lead and make “America First” again, starting in 2022, and in 2024, we will fix Joe Biden’s mess.
My advice to liberals: Pray for another pandemic.
Vote Republican.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Vote Democrats out
Seattle teachers were protesting for more pay. One protester was interviewed asking why he was protesting. The teacher protesting said the cost of living in Seattle keeps going up. Is it the party the west side of the state keeps electing year after year being the Democratic Party?
When Democrats in government spend more, the cycle continues where Democrats find ways to collect more from businesses and individuals. They impose more taxation, regulations costs and fees that everyone must pay.
Businesses then have to adjust the costs incurred and pass it on to consumers, causing the cost of living to rise.
Look at what our federal government has done during the past two years with Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats controlling both the House and Senate under Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Democratic-failed policies have caused significant increase in fuel costs along with the inflation we have seen in prices for goods and services we all pay for.
What happens when Democrat government spends? It keeps spending and increasing more debt.
What happens when businesses and people spend? They become aware of their debt and begin to cut their spending.
It’s sad to see teachers protesting in the Seattle area where kids are the ones who are being hurt by not getting their education.
Until the voters consider my points, we will continue on this downward path.
I sincerely believe it’s time for the people to be more conservative and vote the Democrats out of office.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston