We are once again encased in a valley of smoke. It should be no surprise as a wet June led to lush growing conditions, and the cool weather through July and early August kept fire danger lower than normal. But a hot, late August extending into September delayed our local fire season, and came later than normal.
First, the grass areas and Ponderosa pine forests dried, and lightning storms ignited the dry fuels. As the dry weather continued, the higher elevation conifers dried, and fires spread to those heavier fueled areas.
It wasn’t climate change that caused our discomfort but rather a change in weather pattern once again exposing how poorly we manage fuels.
Fifty years ago, cattle and sheep grazing, especially in the Snake and Salmon drainages, kept fuel levels in check and allowed for better firefighting, with initial attacks normally coming from those managing the stock.
Loggers were building roads and harvesting timber. They, likewise, were normally the first responders to the fires, and many lightning fires were extinguished without even a report made.
Today, despite allocating huge funds and developing elaborate, expensive plans, we fail miserably in executing fuel treatments. Then, when our valley is inundated with smoke, we blame it on climate change rather than question the lack of fuel treatment.
We need to return grazers and loggers to the landscape, and untie the hands of land management planners. It is crazy to continue to blame climate change for our fire problems.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston
A lake of money
Idaho has a lake of money — $8 billion — doing nothing for Lewiston or the people of Idaho. It is all set aside for political cronies, with a tiny bit for education. The governor and Legislature already made up their minds.
“We the People” should decide. There is a citizen initiative process available. We should use it.
The old pea plant is toxic and can’t be built on without a clean up.
The old civic theater needs to be rebuilt.
Teachers should have their salaries doubled or more, and they should all get a huge bonus.
When they take out the dams, freeways will be needed to get crops to market. State government refuses to act.
“We the People” should act.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Defending tribal rights
The state of Washington stated to the United States Supreme Court that “... the treaty empowered the state to block any and all fish from coming into the state.”
The state of Idaho rushed to agree 1 million percent with this statement. Also the state of Idaho’s allies all piled on into the case.
Several months ago, my cousin telephoned me and told me he found that on an attorney web page that had a five-star rating. I am not an attorney, but I will say to my fellow Nez Perce Tribe members that I accept this rating as I have never lost a legal dispute where tribal rights were at issue.
Once upon a time, there came from the Salmon River a tremendously huge commotion about some major water use proposal supported by the state. Since this would impact water that would be used by the Kilgore’s orchards, I entered a protest. Just like that, this proposal vanished into oblivion.
Then came the Bureau of Land Management’s northern Idaho amendment for the Salmon River area. The state of Idaho proclaimed some authority of the waters rights in the area. I prepared and presented a statement about the Nez Perce tribe’s water rights as with before in the Kilgore case following the ruling for the Klamath water rights. That was then enough to end the dispute. This reply is located at the Bureau of Land Management’s 1986 final environmental impact statement at pages 5-34.