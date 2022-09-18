Ignore the con man
Call him a con man, a thief, a liar, a womanizer, a friend of white supremacy, a mob leader attacking our democracy and now a bumbling espionage agent.
My, how far Donald Trump has come from the multiple-failed real estate investor, canceled reality host and friend of a convicted predator. Even his criminalistic daddy wouldn’t approve if he were alive.
Whatever is next for his resume could be even more devastating to our republic, which so many veterans have sacrificed the ultimate in order to retain our Founding Fathers hope for a more perfect nation.
As a veteran, I continue to hope our country will persevere in its efforts to build upon our Constitution and stand strong against the screamers of dissatisfaction and hate who bully others who do not believe in that discourse.
Our nation once suffered the darkened skies of a great civil strife that nearly collapsed our fledgling democracy because of the destructive belief that owning people made some feel righteous. Do we dare tempt fate again?
I urge all individuals to actually listen to one another, find civility, develop some common ground and work together to build a durable and lasting democracy so that our future and the future of the next generations shine brightly in our universe as a beacon for all nations to aspire to.
Do not let one individual overtake your lives and promise you something he cannot deliver, yet urge you cling to his falsehoods.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Why so much?
I see more and more that GOP supporters are trying to blame gas prices on the Democrats.
However, I think that gas prices are being exploited by unscrupulous gas stations in order to price gouge customers.
Down here in Clarkston, the highest price for gas is $4.39 and goes as low as $3.69.
I just got back from Pullman recently, where one outlet wanted to charge $4.60. If this is not price gouging, could someone please tell me why in Pullman, despite a larger population and obviously a greater volume of gas sales, their prices remain so high?
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Juvenile
I just read the letter from Danny Radakovich.
I assumed this person was an adult until I read his tirade calling people with whom he disagrees Trumpskipoops and that right-wingers need to “keep their traps shut.”
I haven’t heard those expressions since I was in grade school.
Maybe this “Danny” really is in grade school.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
