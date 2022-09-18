Buy American
Recently, I purchased a Gonzaga University flag from a local store. When I got it home, it said “Made in China.”
I called and asked if they did not have products made in the USA. I was told they are not responsible for what was sent to their store.
I told him I certainly had a choice where I spent my money and it would not be in their store again.
Does anyone have an idea where you can purchase products that are made in the USA?
It’s a sorry situation when you live in the USA and cannot find any product that says “Made in the USA,” not China.
Barbara Robbins
Lewiston
Diversify retail, restaurants
It would really be beneficial if we could get a Michaels craft store and a Hobby Lobby. I am really tired of never being able to find what I need in the valley and then having to wait for it from Amazon, driving to Moscow or ordering from another site.
It would be great to be able to get some good stores back in our valley as well: Trader Joe’s, Five Below and Dollar General are just a few good ones that would be great. Also, it would be great to have a better variety of places to eat, both sit-down and fast food.
We are not the retirement community that you are trying to make us.
Jennifer Clark
Lewiston
Good neighbors
In response to the judicial appeal against Union Gospel Mission dated Aug. 31: Understanding that fear drives a lot of our decisions, it is important that the facts be laid out. The appeal states the mission needed to hire security at our shelters.
For further clarification, at the zoning commission, I shared that on the vacant site of a future UGM Thrift Store — seven-plus miles from any of our shelters — a few homeless individuals had set up camp. A concerned neighbor let us know. Since police could not remove them, we called a private security company to remove them. That story was shared to demonstrate that we are committed to the biblical principle of being a good neighbor.
Unfortunately, that was misrepresented in this judicial review. We have never had on-site security at any of our shelters, nor will we need to at the new shelter. We maintain a safe, healing, clean and sober environment. While many unaffiliated low-barrier shelters permit rampant loitering that spreads across city blocks, UGM does not.
We are committed to improving neighborhoods and being a good neighbor everywhere we serve.
We look forward to being a resource to those who have fallen on hard times and who want and need help in the circumstances they find themselves in.
We appreciate all the support we have received from the community.
Phil Altmeyer
Executive director,
Union Gospel Mission
Spokane
