See you next year
We said to our son, grandkids and great-grandkids: “Let’s all go to the rodeo.”
Wow. We cannot say enough good things about the Sept. 11 night finals.
There was a beautiful opening ceremony starting with a wonderful prayer. The 9/11 memorial, the tribute to the 13 soldiers killed in the final days of Afghanistan, the fly overs and the singing of the national anthem brought tears to many eyes.
And the rodeo — everything was perfectly timed. There were no delays between events. The cheers, silence and “oh, nos” were breathtaking. The crowd was on the edge of their seats for all the action.
Thank you, Lewiston Roundup people, for a perfect, wonderful evening.
We will be back next year.
Dale and Patsy Furnish
Spokane Valley
What happened to civility?
Marc C. Johnson, who by the way lives in Manzanita, Ore., likes to share his opinion on Idaho politics and, in particular, his disdain for the GOP. I’m sure he feels Washington, Oregon and California are all governed expertly by his Democratic cronies.
I would suggest Johnson keep his Idaho opinions to himself and instead concern himself with the state he lives in.
Also, the Lewiston Tribune made a big issue about initiating its civility project many months ago. From some of the letters you allow to be shared on the editorial section, I don’t see much civility.
Instead, I see crudeness and the same old anti-Trump/GOP rhetoric the Tribune so likes to print. Proper journalism is reporting factual unbiased news. Try it sometime.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Lies for the fun of it
John Webb’s letter that appeared on Sept. 5 Opinion pages just goes to show you that today’s Republicans are pathological liars.
They lie just for the fun of hearing themselves lie, all the while telling themselves they are decent people.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
McGeachin is inconsistent
Wannabe Gov. Janice McGeachin boldly announces: “It is not the place of any business, any governor or any president to dictate to us what we do with our bodies.”
What? But apparently she has no problem that the Idaho Legislature can tell pregnant women what they can do with their bodies. No contradictions at all. Glad we live in Washington.
Donald Brigham
Clarkston