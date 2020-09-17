Return the favor
Huge numbers of people will be evicted and small business will be closed because they cannot pay their rent or their mortgage. It’s time for the banks to step up.
Taxpayers bailed out the “too big to fail” banks in 2008. It’s time for banks to repay the favor. A moratorium on mortgage loans will not break the banks, but it will keep people in their homes and give businesses a lifeline.
If you agree, please tell your legislators.
Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. His Lewiston office is at 313 D St. and his phone number is (208) 743-1492.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
Enslaved
Have you ever been herded into a cage or pen? You no longer have a name; you have a number. You’re given shots whether you want them or not. Your blood is drawn and tested for any disease. You’re pushed into a holding area, once again cages or pens. Your pictures are taken. Any scars and tattoos are logged. Within a few days, you are sorted by the type of crimes you have committed, your attitude, level of violence and group (gangs) you belong to.
You’re fed the cheapest food money can buy. At times it even says “not for human consumption.”
Your labor is charged out to several bidders — prison industry, department of transportation, fire crews, mechanic shop, parks department and city crews. All of this is charged out at minimum wage but the slave/inmate is paid 33-cents per hour to start and tops out around $2 per hour.
The rest of the jobs like janitorial and snow crew start at $35 a month and top out at $55 a month at 30-to-40 hours per week.
By the way, it’s not racial. Society has enslaved any and all — man, woman and even child.
There are more people in the slave/prison camps in America than there are in the rest of the world combined. The Brennan Center for Justice claims 40 percent of these inmates are held with no compelling public safety reason. Any time you are incarcerated, you become a slave to a vicious system. ...
Wake up, America.
Terril Wallace
Clarkston
All on his own
President Donald Trump needs no foreign influence to mess up the election. He can do it himself. Tell the population to vote early, vote often.
Bonnie Adkins
Clarkston
It’s in the air
Are we smoking or vaping.
Ben Seubert
Lewiston