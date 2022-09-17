Turning the tables
The last straw the swamp dwellers are trying to tag former president is with “the big raid at Mar-a-Lago.” There are all kinds of word salad. They think, “We’ve got him now.”
Really?
The swamp dwellers and the like are supposed to work for the American people. That’s what we pay them to do.
But, no. Here we go again.
They have a real sickness and it’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Anyone who has a God-given brain can see what’s going on.
Here’s a light bulb moment: What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. The wokes won’t get the joke.
How about checking out China Jo Bama’s history of lies for 48 years, Hunter the Great, the Clinton scandal for 25 years and Nancy Polosi’s dealings with China and foreign trade for years.
Oh, and by the way, who really owns their vineyard?
The list goes on and on and on.
Eight-five million people do not trust the FBI and the Department of Justice.
And why they still have security clearance in our house, the White House, is way beyond anything imaginable.
Firing and impeachment is too good for any of them.
They all should be in prison.
A message to all of them who are doing harm to this great country that our ancestor’s built: There are no angels in hell.
God bless America, land that I love.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Act of kindness
My husband’s 85th birthday was time for his “once-a-year lobster feast” and, oh yes, two dry, gin martinis. ...
My not soft-spoken birthday guy informed staff (and consequently those around) that it was his 85th birthday. On their way out, a young couple in the booth behind us came round to congratulate my husband.
The young man shook my husband’s hand while the young woman smiled and nodded. They left.
We spoke of their nice, polite way with older folks. When it was time to leave, we asked for the bill. The waitress smiled and said: “All taken care of.”
Sure enough. The balance due was $0.
We were astounded and confused. Who? How?
That lovely, young couple who had come round and congratulated my husband paid our bill in full — plus tip.
We asked for a name. They left none.
We were truly touched by this act of kindness and generosity. So we hope they read this letter. We want them to know that their deed has given rise to another (a catalyst).
I noticed the young woman was with child, so we are donating to two charities that serve children — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Smile Train.
This is one kindness begetting another, two steps toward a more caring world. Let’s follow their lead and continue the dance.
Thank you and bless you, anonymous young couple.
Jackie Feil
Asotin
