Who should be vaccinated?
The recent mandated vaccination policy by the moron emperor, President Joe Biden, is probably unconstitutional, and time will tell as that winds through the courts. The mandate is specific in that it is being directed against American citizens and legal immigrants. Yet the flood of illegal aliens — who have a documented infection rate of about 12 percent to 16 percent — is allowed a free pass.
What is needed right now, is for Congress to step up to the plate and pass a resolution that has two points:
1. Any illegal alien entering the United States is required to be vaccinated. If they refuse to be vaccinated, they will immediately be deported and banned from reentry for a period of 10 years.
2. If the vaccine used is a two- or more-dose vaccine or one requiring periodic boosters, illegal aliens receiving the vaccine must report back within the required follow up vaccination period for the additional vaccination(s). Failure to report back within this time frame subjects the illegal alien to immediate arrest and deportation and he is banned from reentry for a period of 10 years.
Douglas Bube
Clarkston
Doing China’s bidding
Moving troops from Afghanistan to Somalia allows China to work with the Taliban for the trillion dollars of lithium in their mountains and gives them control of the opium trade. It also stops the Saudi-backed insurgents in the Horn of Africa who have been blocking Chinese oil companies in Ethiopia. Eastern Ethiopia sits over the same oil field as Saudi Arabia. The deal they struck with the Chinese Communist Party allows China to drill down and sideways, extracting pure sweet crude from underneath our long-standing, problematic ally, Saudi Arabia.
How entrenched might our military be with the CCP if we are willing to abandon 20 years dedicated to the stability of one country and forgo a 100-year relationship with the Saudis? Both countries have problems, but giving up power to China ... seems worse and humiliating. ...
The CCP has compiled compromising information on all Americans. ..
How they’ve collected it has a lot to do with their ties to Silicon Valley. This information is held on private citizens as well as top brass, Wall Streeters and politicians. It’s only speculation, ... but we seem to have gotten caught and are now being forced to dance.
If the top 1 percent is making money off Chinese global expansion, they are proving the communist right: “Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”
That rope is the access to our commerce, markets, politicians, media and military — because everything that can be commoditized is in a capitalist system. ...
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
What do you want?
People, you don’t want to wear a mask. You don’t want to get a vaccine. You don’t want children to go to school. They will be educated online at home.
You don’t want to eat out at a restaurant. You don’t want to visit people in care centers or hospitals.
You don’t want to go to church or work out in gyms.
When hospitals are occupied by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, do the hospital personnel have a choice?
What’s your reply, people?
Becky Eke
Lewiston