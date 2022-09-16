‘Eating their young’
I was mildly amused while reading the letter submitted by Lewiston Tribune reader Mark Haynal on Aug. 28.
‘Eating their young’
I was mildly amused while reading the letter submitted by Lewiston Tribune reader Mark Haynal on Aug. 28.
Haynal eloquently describes what so many of us feel is the “left of center” view of our local newspaper. Instead of piling on, I will take the opportunity our paper provides us to comment and maybe illuminate some of his concerns with some thoughts that help me as I view the present-day media.
I do not watch television, except for occasional Mariners and Cougar games.
I personally reached my limit of politically charged reporting during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
However, I must read a newspaper. It is of my generation. Most of my generation also watch network television such as MSNBC, Fox News, etc.
I remember when news was just that — news.
I submit the idea that the media is essentially “eating their young.”
I am aware of no one who reads the paper who was born after 1975 or so. That goes for my children and stepchildren, my employees, etc. Their ages range from 23 to 50.
They can get all they want from their screen devices: weather, sports, etc.
Good or bad, the future of politically charged writing, reporting in the “sound bite” form is certainly reaching fewer and fewer members of the population.
Brian Windsor
Colton
Nullifying your vote
More unreported news from the judicial front on your right to vote: You probably thought people you elect are not only able, but also required, to do the job you elected them to do. Not so with the Idaho judiciary.
Assume a lawyer thinks the sitting judge is too easy on child sex abusers and decides to run for district judge and is elected on that basis.
Believe it or not, the Idaho Supreme Court has adopted a rule that permits every child sex abuser who comes before that judge for trial and sentencing to disqualify that judge without having to give any reason for doing so. It is called disqualification without cause.
So you end up with a constitutionally elected judge who is prevented from doing the job you elected him or her to do.
You might ask yourself why a court that is sworn to uphold the Constitution disables a constitutionally elected judge to do his or her job. And why, you might also ask, should a criminal defendant be able to nullify your vote and the judge’s election. We deserve an answer.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.