Misses Cronkite
Why do we have to watch and listen to women reading the news and posturing the entire time. Look at my face. Look at my booty. Look at my exaggerated hand movements for emphasis, high-pitched squeaky and unintelligible voices.
All of them are trying to become movie actresses and the male ones are doing the same. They are wading out in a flooded street with rain gear on and not a drop of water is falling.
I know I am not alone in this thinking. We miss real newscasters like Walter Cronkite or Peter Jennings. They read the news and let you decide if it was eventful or not.
On a separate subject: My opinions are never published in less than two weeks when the reason for the opinion has been forgotten by most. The opinions that enforce the left-leaning editor are published right away.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Trusts Fulcher
I love the forest, as we all do in Idaho. It’s important to me as I’m sure it is to you that we keep public land accessible and well managed. I support Russ Fulcher as I know he will fight in Congress to maintain access and management of these lands. Our land is incredibly important to the economy, the well being, and the recreation of Idahoans. I’ve always seen Fulcher advocate for public lands. He knows this land is replete with not only wildlife, but sustainable timber and gems.
The congressman serves on the Natural Resource Committee and continues to introduce legislation for better land management benefiting all of Idaho.
Keep Fulcher fighting for Idaho’s natural resources. I certainly trust his record.
Justin Goodman
Culdesac
Final straw
The publishers and Lewiston Tribune staff seemed hurt and perplexed by the reaction of its audience to Mike Luckovich’s cartoon. For most, it was perceived as a direct comment on police, and was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The Alfords love to count the year’s most popular names for newborns, Christmas games, etc. Perhaps they should count the number of liberal vs. conservative cartoons in the year before the Luckovich cartoon hubbub. I think Tribune needs to step back and realize it wasn’t just that cartoon: it is its pervading attitude, and indeed, journalism on the whole.
Witness the leading phrases of coverage of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at MBS International Airport at Freeland, Mich.
It began: “Reeling from another crisis of his own making, President Trump ... ”
I’m not a big Trump fan, but how in the world can that be perceived by anyone as impartial news coverage? I am aware it is an Associated Press news story, but the Tribune has the right to insist on the objectivity of the reporting it publishes.
If the Tribune wants to garner public support, it needs to step up to the plate and insist on journalistic integrity that it is sorely lacking.
Darlene Storey
Lewiston