During high school, I worked Saturdays, nearly every day after school and full time during the summers. When it came time for college, the money was there. I went to the University of Idaho, came home on weekends for the job and again worked full time in the summer. I was able to pay as I went.
Others chose partying and/or took summers off, then took out government-sponsored student loans, which they agreed to pay back but have not.
Still others skipped college because they didn’t have the money and felt they could not pay back a loan. So many of these responsible people ended up in lower-paying jobs.
Now, which of the above people does Uncle Joe Biden choose to reward at the expense of the others?
Of course in typical left-wing fashion, he rewards the slackers and penalizes the honest, hard-working producers. In the process, he buys a few more deadbeat voters and benefits his big-money masters.
That’s a win-win by present Democratic standards.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
No joke
The old joke, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” is dated. It’s now an indictment.
We all talk about the extreme heat, flash floods, frequent hurricanes, etc., caused by climate change, but nobody — or very few of us — does anything. We think there’s nothing we can do. In her TED Talk, “What One Person Can Do About Climate Change,” Ella Lage offers us a simple yet effective way of taking action: Ask an institution you support with your money — bank, pension fund, school, insurance company or church — to divest their capital from companies that extract fossil fuels and put it into renewable energy.
Why not try it?
You can tell them those investments are not only a root cause of climate change but, for that very reason, increasingly at risk of becoming stranded assets — the “carbon bubble” effect.
If you’d rather do it as part of a group, look for a local divestment campaign on gofossilfree.org.
Divestment advocacy, with its power to influence public opinion, has worked in the past. It will work now.
In the 1980s, the campaign to divest from companies supporting South Africa’s apartheid regime helped bring down apartheid. Today, a rapidly growing fossil fuel divestment movement has already led more than 1,500 institutions worldwide to commit to divesting roughly $40 trillion (divestmentdatabase.org).
Let’s stop talking about the weather and start doing something about it.